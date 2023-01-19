Operail supervisory board chair submits resignation

Leon Jankelevitsh, supervisory board chair of Estonian state-owned railway company Operail, has submitted a letter of resignation to the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications. Jankelevitsch wishes to step down from his current post on February 1.

Jankelevitsh explained, that the decision to resign from his position at Operail was a result of him taking up a new position on the board of the international PHOENIX Group, which is due to commence on February 1. The new role will significantly increase the scope of Jankelevitsch's main work duties, while also further reducing the amount of time he spends in Estonia.

Jankelevitsh added, that he had already verbally informed the Minister of Economic Affairs and Communications of his intention to resign on December 21 last year.

Operail's other supervisory board members are Indrek Gailan, Siret Liivamägi, Tarmo Porgand, Kaido Saar.

Estonian state-owned railway company Operail, stopped transporting goods of Russian and Belarusian origin on January 1.

Operail previously sold over 200 rental wagons located in Ukraine to Ukrainian investment company Fortior Capital and Estonia's Teslar Trans for a total of €6.51 million.

Operail has also agreed to sell subsidiary company Operail Finland to Finnish logistics company Nurminen Logistics for €27.7 million.

