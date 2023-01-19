Operail supervisory board chair submits resignation

News
Leon Jankelevitsh.
Leon Jankelevitsh. Source: SCANPIX/POSTIMEES/Tairo Lutter
News

Leon Jankelevitsh, supervisory board chair of Estonian state-owned railway company Operail, has submitted a letter of resignation to the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications. Jankelevitsch wishes to step down from his current post on February 1.

Jankelevitsh explained, that the decision to resign from his position at Operail was a result of him taking up a new position on the board of the international PHOENIX Group, which is due to commence on February 1. The new role will significantly increase the scope of Jankelevitsch's main work duties, while also further reducing the amount of time he spends in Estonia.

Jankelevitsh added, that he had already verbally informed the Minister of Economic Affairs and Communications of his intention to resign on December 21 last year.

Operail's other supervisory board members are Indrek Gailan, Siret Liivamägi, Tarmo Porgand, Kaido Saar.

Estonian state-owned railway company Operail, stopped transporting goods of Russian and Belarusian origin on January 1.

Operail previously sold over 200 rental wagons located in Ukraine to Ukrainian investment company Fortior Capital and Estonia's Teslar Trans for a total of €6.51 million.

Operail has also agreed to sell subsidiary company Operail Finland to Finnish logistics company Nurminen Logistics for  €27.7 million.

-

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

EESTI LAUL 2023

radio tallinn

2023 elections

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

10:25

Heavy snowfall causes extensive power outages in different parts of Estonia

10:25

Ministry wants to create shelters for over 700,000 people in ten years

10:19

Kohtla-Järve councilors want investigation into Soviet era statue removal

10:15

Operail supervisory board chair submits resignation

09:59

Live at 3:15 p.m.: Estonia, UK etc. present new Ukraine aid package

09:24

Russian Embassy in Estonia halts processing of citizenship renunciation

08:52

Reform, Center, SDE election pledge: State pension at least €1,000 a month

08:19

President Karis on Nursipalu expansion: We must preserve local communities

07:40

Anett Kontaveit out of Australian Open in round two

18.01

Construction of biggest wind farm in Baltic countries starts this month

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

16.01

Homo Sovieticus in modern Russia, and the War in Ukraine

18.01

VIDEO: Who were the Baltic Germans?

17.01

Food couriers, cab drivers spared from language proficiency requirements

18.01

Statistics: Estonia's population grew by 2 percent on year to January 2023

18.01

Weekly: 99 percent of Ukraine aid 'gets stolen', EKRE supporter says

18.01

ICDS chief: New wave of Russian mobilization inevitable

18.01

Estonia's birthrate set to decline for next 10 years

18.01

EKRE expels party member over Ukraine aid claims

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: