New car sales in Estonia down again in June

Cars in Tartu.
Cars in Tartu. Source: ERR
Sales on the new vehicle market in Estonia continue to fluctuate, and while sales figures in May reached 2021 levels, passenger vehicle sales for June fell again by a quarter.

Car dealers in Estonia sold a total of 1,931 new passenger vehicles in June, 26 percent fewer than during the same month last year, the Association of Estonian Car Dealers and Service Companies (AMTEL) announced. In the first half of 2022, a total of 11,074 new vehicles were handed over to buyers, indicating a drop of 14.4 percent on year.

The most popular segments remained midsize and smaller SUVs, which combined accounted for 58.6 percent of all new vehicles purchased in June.

Cars that run on alternative fuels accounted for 36.2 percent of passenger vehicle sales last month, including 629 hybrids, 47 electric vehicles and 23 compressed natural gas (CNG) vehicles.

Toyota remained the most popular make of new vehicle in Estonia, accounting for 444 new car purchases, followed by Škoda with 258 and Volkswagen with 219 new vehicles sold.

The most popular models, meanwhile, were the Toyota RAV4 (198), Volkswagen T-Roc (81) and Toyota Corolla (67).

Commercial vehicle sales have slumped as well. A total of 437 new commercial vehicles were handed over to buyers last month, down 15.3 percent from June 2021 figures. In the first six months of 2022, a total of 2,668 new commercial vehicles were sold in Estonia, down 11.5 percent on year.

Scania and Volvo led the truck segment last month, selling 31 and 24 new trucks, respectively.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

