New car sales see considerable slump

Nominees for car of the year 2022.
Nominees for car of the year 2022. Source: ERR
Estonian dealerships sold a total of 1,778 new passenger cars in April, down 25.8 percent from the same month last year. Sales were down 14.2 percent for the last four months.

The first four months of the year have seen dealerships sell 6,969 new cars, the Estonian Vehicle Dealerships and Services Association (AMTEL) said.

Mid-sized SUVs continued to dominate in April (37.6 percent), followed by compact cars (16.6 percent) and small SUVs (15.7 percent). Vehicles that use alternative fuels made up 42 percent of sales, with 651 hybrid, 79 electric and 17 CNG vehicles sold.

Toyota remained the most popular make, selling 412 cars in April. KIA (210) and Skoda (190) rounded out the top three.

Toyota RAV4 (174), KIA Sportage (105) and Toyota Corolla (87) were the hottest models.

Customers took delivery of 434 commercial vehicles, down 16.5 percent year-over-year. Over the first four months of the year, 1,800 new commercial vehicles have been sold (down 9.5 percent).

Editor: Marcus Turovski

