EV Marathon takes e-cars on day-long rally round Estonia

News
IONITY EV rapid chargers (photo is illustrative).
IONITY EV rapid chargers (photo is illustrative). Source: Circle K
News

Recalling to mind the 2011 Electric Vehicle (EV) Tallinn-Monte Carlo Rally, Sunday, August 28 sees a 15-team EV Marathon taking place, solely within Estonia, and running in three stages – Tallinn to Pärnu, Pärnu to Tartu, and Tartu back to Tallinn again.

Mayor of Tallinn Mihhail Kõlvart said supporting the race is important in growing the popularity of environmentally-friendly travel.

He said: "The competition starting in Tallinn will, with the rest of Estonia, set us as an example to other countries that e-cars can be used in racing competition – just as Jüri Tamm, who founded the race, was an example to many and represented the country."

Jüri Tamm (1957-2021) was a two-time olympic bronze medalist in the hammer throw, and chief organizer of the Tallinn-Monte Carlo e-rally, which started in 2011.

Competition chief organizer Marko Välja meanwhile said that Tamm: "Was a real visionary, someone who was ahead of his time.

"He wanted to demonstrate that driving through Europe in an electric car is achievable, and he wanted to popularize electric cars," Välja continued via a Tallinn City Government press release.
 
"In the course of this competition, we will highlight environmentally sustainable innovation in vehicle development. At the same time, the competition allows manufacturers to demonstrate their newest electric vehicles, and put them to the test against competitors," he added.

Tamm was also honorary consul of the Principality of Monaco, in Estonia.

Unlike more traditional rallies and races, the e-car marathon concentrates on accuracy rather than speed. Competitors must follow pace car's speed and naturally, since the competition takes place on public roads, follow traffic regulations.

The team whose time is closest to the pace car is the winner, while not only arriving later than the pace car at the finish, but in particular arriving ahead of it, incurs penalties.

The whacky races' (provisional) schedule, on Sunday, August 28, is as follows:

8.40: Pace car starts

9.00: competitors start, from the Estonian National Opera House, at a signal given by Tallinn Deputy Mayor Vadim Belobrovtsev (Center).

11:00: Finish of stage one, Iseseisvuse väljak, Pärnu.

13:00: Start of stage two, same location.

15:30: Finish of stage two, Raekoja plats, Tartu.

17:30: Start of stage three.

20:00: Finish,  Raekoja plats (Town Hall Square), tallinn.

21.00: Closing ceremony, Mayor Kõlvart presents awards to winners.

Teams are made up of e-cars made by Tesla, Volvo, Volkswagen, Hyundai and others.

The original Tallinn-Monte Carlo Rally ran in 1930, during the period of the First Estonian Republic, and ran each year until 1939. It was revived in 2011 by Prince Albert II of Monaco, together with Jüri Tamm, under the new e-rules.

The official EV Marathon Facebook page is here.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

18:34

SUVs to be requisitioned if Estonian state declares defense emergency

18:20

Opposition demands electricity reform, EKRE threatening mass unrest

18:18

Estonia sending weapons to Ukraine, supports UK training program

18:08

Poll: Third of Russian-speakers in Estonia back relocating Soviet monuments

17:38

Tallinn residents can dispose of bulk waste free-of-charge next week

17:04

Consumption fell due to Wednesday's record high electricity prices

16:48

Over 4,200 people attended August's Birgitta Festival

16:05

Kratt children & youth music festival brings together nearly 200 performers

15:36

Kersti Kaljulaid: Tank removal did not destroy the fruits of integration

15:05

TalTech creates model to predict wave height and direction in Baltic Sea

Watch again

Most Read articles

16.08

Estonia's electricity price to peak at record €4,000 per MWh on Wednesday

11:39

Estonia subjected to 'extensive' cyberattacks after moving Soviet monuments Updated

17.08

Estonian FM: It is possible to bar Russians with EU-issued tourist visas Updated

10:21

Estonia's Russian tourist visa ban enters into force on August 18 Updated

17.08

Estonia's record electricity price: Everything that could happen, happened

16.08

Estonian government relocates Narva tank monument

08:09

Narva tank opened up, contains engine and even fuel

17.08

PPA: Narva peaceful overnight following tank monument removal

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: