Daily: Online petition addresses issue of poor e-scooter parking etiquette

News
A Bolt e-scooter.
A Bolt e-scooter. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

An online petition aims to tackle the issue of poorly parked, rented e-scooters, regional daily Pärnu Postimees reports.

The petition is the brainchild of Ülo Michelson and Mari-Liis Jänes, who, following a trip to Estonia's summer capital, wanted to do something about the problem, stating in the petition that the rapid introduction of e-scooters has: "Led to uncontrollable chaos on the streets and caused many complaints, as electric scooters are often parked illegally or carelessly, obstructing other road users," Pärnu Postimees reports (link in Estonian).

The pair argue that traffic legislation has not yet caught up with the relatively new phenomenon of e-scooters and similar light electric vehicles, particularly with regard to parking, which, they say, could be improved by requirements for e-scooters to be parked parallel to the roadside, rather than perpendicular to it, and not further than 10cm from the curb, on the sidewalk.

The petition is hosted on a well-known citizen's initiative portal and was only set up after inquiries with local government, the police and e-scooter firms themselves had drawn a blank.

If the petition obtains a thousand signatures, it must be debated at the Riigikogu.

The original Postimees piece (in Estonian) is here.

a-scooters first started appearing en masse on the streets of Estonia's major towns in 2019 when several rental firms started offering short hire services, via smartphone apps.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:01

Gallery: Edward Albee's 'Three Tall Women' rehearsals start in Tartu

18:47

Audit: Unemployment Fund lacks overview of whether offered training of use

18:36

Russian helicopter violates Estonian airspace in Koidula region Updated

18:33

Defense forces NCO: Women's military participation waning

18:04

Daily: Online petition addresses issue of poor e-scooter parking etiquette

17:14

Students union appeals for Russian students to be able to complete studies

16:51

Estonia's tax revenue increased by 16 percent in first half of 2022

16:35

Central bank: Pension fund asset volumes continue decline in second quarter

16:11

Haljala Municipality residents concerned over quarry plans

15:57

Covid-19 medication for home use will be available in Estonia in the fall

Watch again

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

08.08

Helsinki removes monument gifted by Soviet Union

18:36

Russian helicopter violates Estonian airspace in Koidula region Updated

09.08

Finnish, Estonian PMs both find Russian tourism in Europe should be curbed

11:39

Estonian prime minister tests positive for COVID-19

09.08

Emu spotted in forest near Tartu

09.08

Economy ministry finishes universal electricity price bill

09.08

Mart Helme: West sees Russia as a loser, yet it is steadily advancing

09.08

Students union wants visa exception for Russian, Belarusian students

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: