Daily: Electric scooter companies have sharply increased prices this summer

Bolt and Tuul electric scooters in Tallinn.
Bolt and Tuul electric scooters in Tallinn. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Over the summer, vehicle rental platform Bolt has just about doubled the price of its electric scooter rentals, while Tuul, the second-biggest scooter rental company operating in Estonia, has increased prices by around one third, daily Postimees writes.

While users could still rent Bolt scooters at a cost of 11 cents per minute (12 cents in Tallinn) at the beginning of the summer season, the company's scooter rentals now cost 20 cents in Tallinn and Haapsalu, 21 cents in Tartu and 22 cents per minute in Pärnu, Postimees writes in its Saturday paper (link in Estonian).

In other Estonian towns and cities where the service is available, users have to pay 18 cents per minute.

Tuul scooters, meanwhile, cost users 15 cents per minute to rent in the first half of the summer season; in mid-July, the company increased their prices to 19 cents per minute in Tallinn and 20 cents in Pärnu.

Eimanas Balta, Baltic scooter operations manager at Bolt, noted that the price increase was due not to the sharp increase in electricity prices, but rather administrative costs connected to general price increases.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

