Electricity hugely expensive Tuesday morning and evening

Electricity in the Estonian price area of the Nord Pool exchange will cost €700-800 per megawatt-hour on Tuesday morning and evening.

Between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m., electricity will cost €715-772 per MWh in Estonia (for those who do not have a fixed-price energy contract). The price will climb close to €700/MWh again from 6 p.m. and hover between €740 and €800 between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m.

The average price will be €463 on Tuesday for almost a 50 percent increase from Monday.

Power will be cheapest between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m. on Tuesday, with the price remaining below €21/MWh and rising to €36/MWh 5-6 a.m.

The previous week's average price was €385/MWh, down 10 percent since the week before.

Last week, the price was cheapest on August 22, dropping to €2.38/MWh between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. and highest on August 26, hitting €770/MWh.

VAT needs to be added to the market price.

--

