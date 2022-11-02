State to provide more modest support round for e-vehicle purchase

The Estonian state says it plans to roll-out support for e-vehicle purchases, though on a more modest scale than previously, and only retroactively after making a purchase, ETV news show 'Aktuaalne kaamera' (AK) reported Tuesday.

Maris Arro, climate adviser at the environment ministry, told AK that: "A million euros have been allocated to support the use of electric cars, but how much support will be received per person has not yet been put in place."

"This will probably be lower than in the support provision that has just expired, though we will put in place different demands and supervision obligations for the applicant as well."

At the same time, according to Arro, the price ceiling for e-cars has not yet been determined, but, in addition to cars, support can be applied for in respect of e-bikes.

However, whereas with the last support round, applications for a subsidy could be made prior to buying the vehicle, now recipients get their funds afterwards.

"If you buy a vehicle that was acquired after this regulation came into force, you can apply via the subsidy system within a certain time frame," Arro went on.

The overarching purpose of the support measure is to make the transport sector more environmentally friendly, AK reported. Arno Sillat, CEO of the association of car sales and service companies ( Autode müügi- ja teenindusettevõtete liit), told AK however that e-vehicles are not a long-term solution to the problem.

Sillat said: "Present-day battery solutions are far from perfect. They are costly. In addition, the question is where these batteries will go after use. We can utilize them somewhere, but nonetheless, time will run out one day and then they will yet have to be handled."

According to Sillat, new options should be sought, such as hydrogen cars, while other transport options should be used more.

"This less use is definitely also a key word. There are 1.5 billion cars in the world. If we make the swap with these to e-vehicles, there will still be traffic jams and a lot of pollution. So it would be better if we car-share, use public transport. If necessary, you might also have to drive a car in some cases, especially outside populated areas."

An electric car is currently nonetheless a preferable option to a regular car, Arro added. Cutting traffic longer term would be better achied via the use of an e-bike.

--

