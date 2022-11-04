Solman: Companies received €638 million in governmental aid last year

News
EAS
EAS Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

In 2021, the Estonian government and the European Union contributed a total of €637,8 million to businesses. According to the report delivered by the ministry of finance to the government on Friday, 83 percent of this money was allocated as state aid, with the remaining distributed as guarantees, loans and tax benefits.

There are two categories of financial support: state aid and de minimis aid.

"State aid accounts for €561 million of the entire amount, and it is gratifying to see that environmental protection received the largest aid this time, with €151 million, and that, for instance, about €80 million went to cultural operators," Minister of Public Administration Riina Solman (Isamaa). "Last year, de minimis help grew to about €77 million, almost all of which was distributed in the form of grants," she added.

In 2021, AS Elering (16 percent of total funding), Enterprise Estonia (15 percent), and the Ministry of Culture (13 percent) were the major providers of state support. The proportion of state aid to gross domestic product fell 1.22 percentage points.

State aid is defined as any selective advantage granted by a state, city or municipality to an economic operator which could, potentially, distort competition and trade within the European Union.

A public body or publicly funded body, such as EAS Enterprise Estonia (recently merged KredEx and Enterprise Estonia), Environmental Investment Center, etc., files a state aid notification to the European Commission and the aid is granted following a Commission authorizing it.

State aid is a component of EU competition policy, and its laws are critical for preventing competition distortions caused by Member States' actions to support specific businesses. This ensures that competition among operators is fair, that large and small countries are on equal footing. 

De minimis aid refers to minor state aid amounts that do not constitute state aid because, due to their size, they do not distort competition and trade and do not need to be reported to the European Commission.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristina Kersa

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

16:14

Bar Association to investigate plaintiff's lawyer in Mihkelson case

15:43

Interview | American student on swapping Virginia for Estonia

15:12

Solman: Companies received €638 million in governmental aid last year

14:49

Operail nine-month freight volumes halved due to Russia sanctions

14:28

Sports biologist: Nabi appeal unlikely to be upheld by Swiss court

13:58

Eesti Energia's share of state's 2022 tax take at least 5 percent of total

13:57

Green policy report suggests more informed, local decisions

13:31

Isamaa leader: Marko Mihkelson should resign as Riigikogu committee chair

13:12

Gallery: Eesti Laul 2023 semi-finalists look forward to competition

12:43

Kadri Simson awarded Order of Prince Yaroslav the Wise by Zelenskyy

Watch again

Most Read articles

03.11

Estonia gives up stake in Finnish LNG terminal

31.10

Colonel: Russians know they cannot afford to surrender Kherson

03.11

Ossipenko taken into custody after circuit court rules arrest necessary Updated

10:29

Daily: EKRE councilor who hit cyclist was working as Bolt driver at time

03.11

Tallinn police want additional crosswalk on Mere puiestee

01.11

Expert: Kherson may soon be scene of major Russian propaganda offensive

03.11

Letipea residents: 'No communication with locals over nuclear plant plans'

03.11

Government not planning to compensate large companies for energy costs

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: