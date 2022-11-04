Solman: Companies received €638 million in governmental aid last year

In 2021, the Estonian government and the European Union contributed a total of €637,8 million to businesses. According to the report delivered by the ministry of finance to the government on Friday, 83 percent of this money was allocated as state aid, with the remaining distributed as guarantees, loans and tax benefits.

There are two categories of financial support: state aid and de minimis aid.

"State aid accounts for €561 million of the entire amount, and it is gratifying to see that environmental protection received the largest aid this time, with €151 million, and that, for instance, about €80 million went to cultural operators," Minister of Public Administration Riina Solman (Isamaa). "Last year, de minimis help grew to about €77 million, almost all of which was distributed in the form of grants," she added.

In 2021, AS Elering (16 percent of total funding), Enterprise Estonia (15 percent), and the Ministry of Culture (13 percent) were the major providers of state support. The proportion of state aid to gross domestic product fell 1.22 percentage points.

State aid is defined as any selective advantage granted by a state, city or municipality to an economic operator which could, potentially, distort competition and trade within the European Union.

A public body or publicly funded body, such as EAS Enterprise Estonia (recently merged KredEx and Enterprise Estonia), Environmental Investment Center, etc., files a state aid notification to the European Commission and the aid is granted following a Commission authorizing it.

State aid is a component of EU competition policy, and its laws are critical for preventing competition distortions caused by Member States' actions to support specific businesses. This ensures that competition among operators is fair, that large and small countries are on equal footing.

De minimis aid refers to minor state aid amounts that do not constitute state aid because, due to their size, they do not distort competition and trade and do not need to be reported to the European Commission.

