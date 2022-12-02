Rising protectionism danger to Western unity

News
Microchips.
Microchips. Source: Alexandre Debiève/Unsplash
News

U.S. domestic support measures are looking to hamper European firms' competitive ability. While French President Emmanuel Macron said that this could lead to a divide between Western countries, Europe is just as generous when it comes to enterprise support.

President of France Emmanuel Macron recently referred to U.S. support measures as very aggressive.

Karsten Staehr, professor of macroeconomics at the Tallinn University of Technology, told ERR that the Americans are pouring money into microchips, the auto industry and the green energy sector. "It could mean European companies losing out," he admitted.

"But there is not much to Macron's concern. While the European Commission has tried to limit state aid, which Estonia has also felt in not always being able to support Estonian Air, the EU has really given up in the last two to four years and allowed state aid in many sectors," Staehr explained.

However, Western countries taking steps to protect their markets will have an inevitable effect on Western unity.

"Thinking back five or ten years, the West always favored lifting trade restrictions. We also wanted the developing countries to do that. By now, state support and stronger industrial policy have become commonplace on both sides of the Atlantic again. It means that politicians are back to talking about trade and relevant restrictions," Staehr said.

For example, if the Americans want to decouple their microchip industry from Chinese supply chains, the side-effects of these measures will also hit European companies. Joe Biden admitted the need to avoid such developments during his press conference with Macron. "I wrote the legislation and never intended to exclude folks who were cooperating with us," Biden said. "That was not the intention." The president of USA assured that the U.S. would continue to create manufacturing jobs, but not at the expense of Europe.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

world cup 2022 ON ETV

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

10:52

Külli Taro: Estonian society not so polarized to vote only for two parties

10:34

Care home fees being raised again as general price advance continues

10:08

Võru, Valga and Põlva counties: How many voters will EKRE win from Center?

09:45

Finnish PM: Europe not strong enough to stand up to Russia alone

09:15

Expert: Ukraine holds initiative, while advantage needs to be seized

08:43

Rising protectionism danger to Western unity

07:45

Gallery: Jõhvi coding school's new facility formally opens

07:15

Pioneering British post-punk act Section 25 play in Tallinn Saturday

06:43

Salm: NATO allies' low ammunition stocks result of 'irresponsible' neglect

01.12

Estonia's parties want to raise defense spending to 3-6 percent of GDP

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

27.11

Pevkur to German media: War has not greatly weakened Russia's armed forces

01.12

Estonia braces for colder than average December

01.12

Postimees: Actor who is alleged favorite of Vladimir Putin lands in Tallinn

01.12

Russians applying for Estonian citizenship fear ending up with no documents

01.12

Estonian PM repeats potential electricity blackouts warning

01.12

City of Tallinn restricting free parking to diplomatic vehicles

30.11

Weekly: The rise and rise of Estonian cricket

30.11

Estonian government makes one-off Russian pensions payment

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: