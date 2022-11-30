SDE deputy chair: State must aid firms if €1,200 minimum wage to be viable

2023 elections
Riina Sikkut (SDE) talking to host Anvar Samost on the November 30, 2022 edition of 'Otse uudistemajast'.
Riina Sikkut (SDE) talking to host Anvar Samost on the November 30, 2022 edition of 'Otse uudistemajast'. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
2023 elections

If companies are to be able to meet a minimum wage of €1,200 per month proposed by the Social Democratic Party (SDE), they should receive the necessary help in attaining that, party deputy chair and Minister of Economic Affairs and Communications Riina Sikkut says.

The issue is of such significance for SDE that the party's campaign slogan going into the March 2023 general election is "Palgad peavad tõusma" ("Wages must rise").

Speaking to ERR webcast "Otse uudistemajast" Wednesday, "We cannot keep people, or the economy for that matter, going just via subsidies."

"This means in fact, the wage, a person's monthly income, has to ensure their survival. If we haven't understood this as a country up until now, well that's a pity," she went on.

The €1,200 minimum wage would not be introduced immediately, however, if the policy found traction, the minister went on.

"The movement must be gradual. We will not make the transition right from January 1, 2024. It will be step-by-step, while companies must also be given the opportunity to adapt."

As to paying the wage at all, Sikkut said: "Increases in productivity can be used to pay the higher wages."

However, this boosted productivity should be ensured by the state, via subsidies if need be, Sikkut added.

At the unveiling of its election campaign, SDE highlighted standards of living and the need to improve these as its main policy plank.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Aleksander Krjukov

Related

Election explainers

who's running?

current government

latest news

17:34

Christian Veske Estonia's new gender equality, equal treatment commissioner

16:59

Ligi, Kütt, Madison, Seeder, Aab, Taimsoo to top Järva-Viljandi lists

16:52

Expert: Given Estonia's high inflation rate, economic recession is modest

16:28

SDE deputy chair: State must aid firms if €1,200 minimum wage to be viable

16:21

Go Craft opens first private military equipment service and repair workshop

16:01

Vin Cassidy: Factory Records could be quite frustrating, but left an amazing legacy

15:43

Finance minister says cannot stop other ministries' direct fund allocations

15:33

Elisa, Telia, Tele2 all hiking prices despite growing profits in 2021

15:07

Minister promises solution for FSRU and quay link issue

14:35

MS Estonia ferry investigation continues, no additional funds yet allocated

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: