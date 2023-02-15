Election 2023 compass: Take the quiz

ERR and the University of Tartu's Johan Skytte Institute of Political Studies have developed an election compass to help voters make an informed choice at the next election. Try it below!

The quiz is available in Estonian, Russian and English on the euandi website here.

The compass asks participants to choose answers to 35 political statements which cover a wide range of topics in Estonian politics.

The results will show which political parties are closest to your worldview.

Riigikogu elections 2023

The parliamentary election will take place on March 5 and only Estonian citizens — not residents — can vote. Advance voting opens on February 27.

--

