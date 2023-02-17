Party ratings: Most-supported candidates by electoral district

Riigikogu polling day is Sunday, March 5, 2023.
Pollsters Kantar Emor have conducted a fresh survey of the most-supported candidates in each of Estonia's twelve electoral districts, ahead of the March 5 Riigikogu election.

These are as follows, with top three highest rated candidates in each district (see map), by Kantar Emor's reckoning:

Electoral district nr. 1 (Tallinn Haabersti, Põhja-Tallinn and Kristiine districts): Kristen Michal (Reform), Vadim Belobrovtsev (Center) and Signe Riisalo (Reform).

Electoral district nr. 2 (Tallinn City Center, Lasnamäe and Pirita districts): Mihhail Kõlvart (Center), Siim Kallas (Reform) and Leo Kunnas (EKRE).

Electoral district nr. 3 (Tallinn Mustamäe and Nõmme districts): Lauri Laats (Center), Martin Helme (EKRE) and Urmas Paet (Reform)

Electoral district nr. 4 (Harju- and Rapla counties): Kaja Kallas (Reform), Jüri Ratas (Center) and Henn Põlluaas (EKRE).

Electoral district nr. 5 (Hiiu-, Lääne- ja Saare counties): Kalle Laanet (Reform), Kalev Stoicescu (Eesti 200) and Helle-Moonika Helme (EKRE).

Electoral district nr. 6 (Lääne-Viru County): Hanno Pevkur (Reform), Anti Poolamets (EKRE) and Siret Kotka (Center).

Electoral district nr. 7 (Ida-Viru County): Yana Toom (Center), Maksim Iljin (Eesti 200) and Arvo Aller (EKRE).

Electoral district nr. 8 (Järva- and Viljandi counties): Jürgen Ligi (Reform), Jaak Madison (EKRE) and Helir-Valdor Seeder (Isamaa).

Electoral district nr. 9 (Jõgeva- and Tartu counties): Urmas Kruuse (Reform), Peeter Ernits (EKRE) and Aivar Kokk (Isamaa).

Electoral district nr. 10 (Tartu City): Urmas Klaas (Reform), Jaak Valge (EKRE) and Kristina Kallas (Eesti 200).

Electoral district nr. 11 (Võru-, Valga- ja Põlva counties): Liina Kersna (Reform), Anti Allas (SDE) and Igor Taro (Eesti 200).

Electoral district nr. 12 (Pärnu County): Annely Akkermann (Reform), Mart Helme (EKRE) and Toomas Kivimägi (Reform).

Polling day for the Riigikogu elections is Sunday, March 5.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Urmet Kook

