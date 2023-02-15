Turu-uuringute ratings: Center Party and Eesti 200 neck-and-neck

News
Center Party (foreground) and Eesti 200 election campaign posters in Türi.
Center Party (foreground) and Eesti 200 election campaign posters in Türi. Source: Olev Kenk/ERR
News

Center Party support has fallen to the same level as that of Eesti 200, according to a recent poll by market research firm Turu-uuringute. The survey, conducted on behalf of daily Eesti Päevaleht (EPL), placed the Reform Party and the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) ahead of Center.

Tõnis Stamberg, a sociologist and Turu-uuringute's chief, said of the results (link in Estonian) that: "At the moment, the Reform Party's support runs at 30 percent, while support for Center this month is at the same level as that of Eesti 200, ie. 14 percent."

Last month, according to the same survey, Reform stood at 26 percent in support, Center at 16 percent.

"At the same time, while 19 percent of citizens of voting age support EKRE in February, this figure has also fallen, compared with previous months," Stamberg added. "Eight percent and 9 percent of voters respectively supported Isamaa and the Social Democrats (SDE) in February, which, taking into account the margin of error, is unchanged on last month," he said.

Meanwhile, support for the smaller political parties has also not significantly changed. Parempoolsed polled at 2 percent; the Greens at 1 percent, in February, according to Turu-uuringute. These ratings are both below the 5 percent threshold needed to win seats in any electoral district under Estonia's d'Hondt system of proportional representation.

Turu-uuringute is one of three major market research firms conducting regular party political polls, the other two being Norstat and Kantar Emor.

The Riigikogu elections take place on March 5, with advance voting starting February 27.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Mait Ots

