Ratings: Most highly supported Riigikogu electoral candidates by district

Market research firm Kantar Emor has listed the most-supported candidates according to respondents to a recent survey, in each of the 12 electoral districts in Estonia, ahead of the Riigikogu elections on March 5.

They are as follows (see also map below):

Electoral district no. 1 (Tallinn Haabersti, Põhja-Tallinn and Kristiine districts): Kristen Michal (Reform) and Vadim Belobrovtsev (Center).

Electoral district no. 2 (Tallinn Kesklinn, Lasnamäe and Pirita districts): Mihhail Kõlvart (Center), Leo Kunnas (EKRE) ja Siim Kallas (Reform).

Electoral district no. 3 (Tallinn Mustamäe and Nõmme districts): Urmas Paet (Reform), Lauri Laats (Center) and Martin Helme (EKRE).

Electoral district no. 4 (Harju and Rapla counties): Kaja Kallas (Reform), Henn Põlluaas (EKRE) and Jüri Ratas (Center).

Electoral district no. 5 (Hiiumaa, Lääne County and Saaremaa): Kalle Laanet (Reform), Urve Tiidus (Reform) and Helle-Moonika Helme (EKRE).

Electoral district no. 6 (Lääne-Viru County): Anti Poolamets (EKRE), Hanno Pevkur (Reform) and Ullar Saaremäe (Isamaa).

The 12 Electoral Districts in Estonia (Riigikogu elections). Source: Ljubinka/Wikimedia Commons

Electoral district no. 7 (Ida-Viru County): Yana Toom (Center), Maris Toomel (Reform) and Mihhail Stalnuhhin (Independent candidate, formerly of Center).

Electoral district no. 8 (Järva and Viljandi counties): Jaak Madison (EKRE), Jürgen Ligi (Reform) and Helmen Kütt (SDE).

Electoral district no. 9 (Jõgeva and Tartu counties): Urmas Kruuse (Reform), Aivar Kokk (Isamaa) and Peeter Ernits (EKRE).

Electoral district no. 10 (Tartu City): Urmas Klaas (Reform), Jaak Valge (EKRE) and Kristina Kallas (Eesti 200).

Electoral district no. 11 (Võru, Valga and Põlva counties): While EKRE was the most-supported party in this district, respondents were unable to name a specific candidate as most supported from among the party's top three listed figures, Kantar Emor says. Liina Kersna (Reform) also picked up a substantial amount of support.

Electoral district no. 12 (Pärnu County): Mart Helme (EKRE), Annely Akkermann (Reform) and Toomas Kivimägi (Reform).

Voters are able to select any polling station within the electoral district within which they are registered. Voters can also supersede an e-vote cast during the advance voting period (starting February 27), by voting at a polling station on the day (March 5).

Parties run ordered lists of candidates in each district. While the total number of candidates permissible in each district varies, parties may not run more than 125 candidates nationwide.

The counterpart Kantar Emor survey results, listing the most-supported parties by district, is here.

--

