Parties pledge €1,000 pensions, more senior centers and flexible pensions

News
A pensioner.
A pensioner. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Estonia's largest political parties are pledging to raise the average state pension to between €1,000-€1,200, create more day centers for senior citizens and increase the flexibility of pension pillars as part of their manifestos.

On Thursday, "Aktuaalne kaamera" looked at political parties' promises for social care and the elderly. Estonia has a rapidly aging population.

Pensions would rise to at least €1,000 from 2027 and more money will be allocated to elderly people living by themselves, widows' pensions and dental allowance.

Local governments will be given funding to create services for the elderly, as well as day centers, nursing homes and sheltered living accommodations.

Center wants the pension to rise to €1,000 by 2027 with indexation and to continue welfare reforms.

Pensioners at a park in Lasnamäe. Photo is illustrative. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

"To provide people with the home services they need, and a place in a nursing home for those in need, for their average pension. This requires greater coordination, public funding and, of course, decent pay for care workers," party vice-chairman Tanel Kiik said.

The Social Democratic Party wants to push the pension up to €1,200.

"Plus we want to set a minimum rate so that no pension is less than €400, so that people can manage somehow. And the third proposal is that we should also have an employer's pension," Chairman Lauri Läänemets said.

Isamaa's manifesto does not specify a pension figure but the party proposes a family-based pension reform.

"Isamaa wants to make both the pension system and the tax system family-based. A family-based pension system means that for every child raised, a person should receive an extra month's pension per year," said Isamaa's general secretary Priit Sibul.

Pensioners. Source: Pixabay

Reform backs €1,000 pensions by 2027, changing benefits for pensioners living alone, and affordable sheltered housing.

EKRE proposes a pension of €1,200, top-up benefits for those with a below-average pension and linking the pension to the number of children a person has.

Eesti 200 pledges shared homes for the elderly and students, state support for medicines and tax benefits for working pensioners.

Parempoolsed will continue with the current pension system, improve the pension system and include employers in pension collection.

The Greens promise equal pension rises for everyone, more retirement homes and not to change the retirement age.

The election will take place on March 5.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Merili Nael, Helen Wright

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

Related

EESTI LAUL 2023

2023 riigikogu elections

radio tallinn

donate to ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

22:33

Parties pledge €1,000 pensions, more senior centers and flexible pensions

20:37

Gallery: President awards EDF commander general rank

19:55

Analysts: Interest rate rises cooling economy, but more efforts needed

18:17

In confiscating frozen Russian assets, Estonia may follow Canadian example

17:42

No-fee electricity plan rates drop to universal service level

17:07

Watch again: AmCham/FICE pre-election political party debate

17:05

Estonia commemorates 103rd anniversary of Tartu Peace Treaty

16:39

Union leader hails breakthrough in Tallink wages deadlock

16:01

Kristian Jaani: National defense education needs to be broad-based

15:46

School psychologist: Exam requirements cause undue anxiety for children

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

01.02

Ryanair to close seven more departures from Tallinn

30.01

Expert: Russia's threats of nuclear war no longer work

01.02

Tallinn pharmacy activity license revoked over suspected fraud

12:14

Study: Tallinn home to exceptionally high wildlife numbers

01.02

Visiting Turkish FM urged to approve Finnish, Swedish NATO accession

31.01

Counterfeit cigarette mill busted in manufacturing facility outside Tallinn

01.02

Turkish FM: Our security concerns just as important as Finland, Sweden's

01.02

Estonia-Finland Ukrainian refugee relocation scheme to start mid-February

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: