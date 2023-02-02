Parties pledge €1,000 pensions, more senior centers and flexible pensions

Estonia's largest political parties are pledging to raise the average state pension to between €1,000-€1,200, create more day centers for senior citizens and increase the flexibility of pension pillars as part of their manifestos.

On Thursday, "Aktuaalne kaamera" looked at political parties' promises for social care and the elderly. Estonia has a rapidly aging population.

Pensions would rise to at least €1,000 from 2027 and more money will be allocated to elderly people living by themselves, widows' pensions and dental allowance.

Local governments will be given funding to create services for the elderly, as well as day centers, nursing homes and sheltered living accommodations.

Center wants the pension to rise to €1,000 by 2027 with indexation and to continue welfare reforms.

Pensioners at a park in Lasnamäe. Photo is illustrative. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

"To provide people with the home services they need, and a place in a nursing home for those in need, for their average pension. This requires greater coordination, public funding and, of course, decent pay for care workers," party vice-chairman Tanel Kiik said.

The Social Democratic Party wants to push the pension up to €1,200.

"Plus we want to set a minimum rate so that no pension is less than €400, so that people can manage somehow. And the third proposal is that we should also have an employer's pension," Chairman Lauri Läänemets said.

Isamaa's manifesto does not specify a pension figure but the party proposes a family-based pension reform.

"Isamaa wants to make both the pension system and the tax system family-based. A family-based pension system means that for every child raised, a person should receive an extra month's pension per year," said Isamaa's general secretary Priit Sibul.

Pensioners. Source: Pixabay

Reform backs €1,000 pensions by 2027, changing benefits for pensioners living alone, and affordable sheltered housing.

EKRE proposes a pension of €1,200, top-up benefits for those with a below-average pension and linking the pension to the number of children a person has.

Eesti 200 pledges shared homes for the elderly and students, state support for medicines and tax benefits for working pensioners.

Parempoolsed will continue with the current pension system, improve the pension system and include employers in pension collection.

The Greens promise equal pension rises for everyone, more retirement homes and not to change the retirement age.

The election will take place on March 5.

--

