Report: Estonia's competitiveness compromised by weak social protection

News
Pensioners at a park in Lasnamäe. Photo is illustrative.
Pensioners at a park in Lasnamäe. Photo is illustrative. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Estonia's welfare state and its ability to function in an aging society are holding back the country's future competitiveness, despite its above-average digitalization and data usage, a new report from the Riigikogu's think tank the Foresight Center published on Tuesday found.

Estonia is rated 22nd on Swiss IMD Institute's World Competitiveness Ranking, which compares 63 countries.

The county has an entrepreneur-friendly tax system and business environment and high-quality education, the report says. It also benefits from the government and businesses' global outlook and integration into international networks.

However, the Foresight Center's head of research Uku Varblane said the main challenge Estonia faces in retaining its future competitiveness is to ensure the functioning of the welfare state in an aging society.

"Estonia is already placed among the bottom third of EU countries insofar as expenses on social protection and health care are concerned. Considering the aging population, even more attention needs to be given in the future to organizing these fields sustainably," he said.

Uku Varblane. Source: Foresight Center

In international comparisons, Estonia's low rise in productivity, which lags behind labor cost increases, is a red flag.

"A rapid increase of labor costs in itself does not harm national competitiveness, providing the businesses are able to continue increasing production at the same pace. However, in Estonia, productivity has grown at a lesser speed than labor costs. Because of the demographic situation in Estonia, the increasingly critical challenge of the next decade will be how we manage to ensure the international competitiveness of our businesses despite the salary pressure caused by the labor shortage," Varblane said.

Between 2014 and 2020, labor costs increased in Estonia by 40 percent, while labor productivity only increased 27 percent.

In Latvia, the relevant indicators were +55 percent and +33 percent, and in Finland, +6 percent and +15 percent.

One positive note was 2021, when labor productivity grew 18 percent in Estonia and significantly exceeded the growth of labor costs (+2 percent), preliminary results show.

Estonian ID Card and card reader. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR

Other crucial aspects for long-term competitiveness include digitalization and transfer to a more sustainable economy, the report says.

While Estonian businesses' emission volumes are decreasing, they remain 1.6 times higher than the EU average.

In the digital economy and society index, Estonia is ranked high, at 9th place, among EU countries. However, it has fallen behind most EU countries in the digitalization of businesses.

"Clearly, the digitalization level of Estonia's businesses has increased at a slower pace than in other countries of a similar level of development," Varblane said.

In the future, national competitiveness will be determined by a wider array of factors than has been considered so far.

In its latest report, the Foresight Center examines nine factors that saw Estonia score well for three, the average for three, and badly for the remainder.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

elections debate

EESTI LAUL 2023

2023 riigikogu elections

radio tallinn

donate to ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

31.01

Estonia's new National Security Concept proceeds to Riigikogu

31.01

Baltics, Poland deepen defense cooperation

31.01

Report: Estonia's competitiveness compromised by weak social protection

31.01

Several parties call for mandatory school defense education

31.01

Counterfeit cigarette mill busted in manufacturing facility outside Tallinn

31.01

Delfi chief satisfied with court decision but self-censorship a concern

31.01

No pressing need to amend the law, says justice on journalist fine case

31.01

TÜ prevalence study: COVID-19 infections in Estonia down by more than third

31.01

More hepatitis A cases in Estonia this January than whole of 2022

31.01

Prosecutor general: I hope journalists will treat information with care

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

30.01

Expert: Russia's threats of nuclear war no longer work

30.01

Kaljulaid criticizes decision to expel Russian diplomats

30.01

Thrash metal legends Megadeth confirm July show in Tallinn

30.01

Over 4,500 customers ditch universal electricity service in two weeks

30.01

Helme: Vooglaid comments don't represent EKRE's security policy positions

31.01

Former Air Force chief: Giving Ukraine F-16 fighters would not end the war

31.01

Estonia's place unchanged in corruption index

31.01

Tallinn schools afraid state high schools will get the cream of the crop

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: