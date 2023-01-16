Estonia's birth rate lowest in century in 2022

Compared to 2021, the number of births in Estonia declined by 1,500, with 11,588 being the lowest annual figure this century.

Last year, the Ministry of the Interior reports, a total of 11,588 births and 17,245 deaths were recorded at Estonian civil registry offices. The natural birth rate was negative by 5657.

In 2021, there were 13,138 births and 18,445 deaths, resulting in a natural birth rate of -5,307.

Only in 2001, when Statistics Estonia reported 12,632 births, did the number of births fall below 13,000 in this century.

Last year, 5,611 girls and 5,977 boys were born. There were 178 sets of twins, of which 62 were male, 53 were female and 63 were a mix. Also, triplets were born.

3,876 births were registered in Tallinn, 1,804 in Harju County, 62 in Hiiumaa, 689 in Ida-Viru County, 218 in Jõgeva County, 268 in Järva County, 162 in Läänemaa, 490 in Lääne-Viru County, 200 in Põlva County, 734 in Pärnu County, 305 in Rapla County, 308 in Saaremaa, 1,620 in Tartu County, 226 in Valga County, 352 in Viljandi County and 274 in Võru County.

Sofia, Mia, Eva, Lenna, Marta, Amelia, Elli, Maria, Sandra and Alisa were the most popular girl first names last year; Oskar, Sebastian, Mark, Hugo, Robin, Martin, David, Lukas, Aron and Rasmus were the most popular boy names.

In 2022, 6,386 weddings were registered, 392 of which were authorized in churches. There were 2,434 divorces. 218 individuals were given new names. 447 have changed their first name, 1,462 have changed their last name and 209 have chosen to change both.

