Births in Estonia down 15 percent on year to July 2022

A total of 1,016 births, 460 girls and 556 boys, were registered in Estonia in July, the Ministry of the Interior says, down 14.9 percent on the same month in 2021. The number of marriages reported stood at 1,153, up 7 percent, while 1,312 deaths were reported for the month, a fall of 2 percent on year.

In July 2021, 1,194 live births were registered in Estonia, as noted nearly 15 percent more than this year.

The figure for June this year was 1,031 births.

Births in July 2022 included 16 sets of twins – seven boy twins, five pairs of girls and four mixed pairs.

By region Tallinn registered 354 births in July, followed by Tartu County (165 births), Harju County outside of Tallinn (142) and Pärnu County (72).

53 births were registered in Ida-Viru County, 40 in Lääne-Viru County, 29 in Saare County, 28 in Rapla County, 25 in Järva County, and 22 each in Viljandi and Võru counties.

Põlva County saw 19 live births registered, Valga County 17, Jõgeva County 14, Lääne County 11, while just three births were registered on Hiiumaa.

The most popular girls' names in July were Mia (11 instances), Elli, Emilia, Maria and Sandra (five instances each), while for boys the most popular names were Erik (eight cases), along with Lucas/Lukas, Roman, Daniel, Hugo, Jakob and Sebastian, the interior ministry says.

Marriages and divorces

1,153 marriages were concluded in July, up from July 2021 (1,077), and including 124 by religious clergy and 95 by notaries.

191 divorces were concluded, 47 of them by notaries. There was a slight increase in the number of divorces from July 2021, when 181 were reported.

Deaths

The number of deaths reported stood at 1,312 in July (down from 1,339 in July 2021).

Name changes

168 people, 112 women and 56 men, took a new name in July – 45 changed their first name, 111 changed their last name and 12 changed both.

The interior ministry's department of population operations keeps records of registered family status entries.

Birth rates are long term and are unaffected by monthly fluctuations, the ministry says, while Statistics Estonia is the agency which will interpret the data.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!