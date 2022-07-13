June births slightly down on 2021 figure, marriages up

Births chart at South-Estonian Hospital in Võru (picture is illustrative).
Source: ERR
A total of 1,031 births were registered in Estonia in June, the interior ministry says. The figure was slightly down on June 2021, when 1,044 births were registered.

Of the 1,031 live births registered, 528 were boys and 503 were girls.

The breakdown by region was: 175 births (Harju County, including Tallinn), Tartu County 149, Pärnu, Ida-Viru counties 67, Lääne-Viru County 47, Viljandi County 27 Rapla County 26, Saaremaa 20, Jõgeva, Võru and Valga counties 19 each, Järva County 18, Lääne County 16, Põlva County 15, Hiiumaa 7.

Fourteen sets of twins were registered (six mixed pairs and four pairs each of boys and girls).

The commonest stated first names for new born girls were Sofia (nine cases), Amelia, Lenna, Melissa and Sandra (six cases each) and Eliise, Elli, Mia and Stella (five each ), while for boys, the commonest names were Rasmus (eight cases), Aron, Daniel, Markkus, Martin and Nikita (six apiece) and Aaron, Johannes, Kristofer, Mark, Robert and Sebastian (five each).

684 marriages were conducted in June, 69 by notaries and 47 by religious clergy.

168 divorces were issued.

The respective figures for June 2021 were 584 marriages and 195 divorces.

1,392 deaths were registered in June, eight fewer than the figure for June 2021.

140 people changed their name in June – 89 people changed their surname, 29 their first name and 22 both names.

87 women and 53 men changed their names in June 2022.

The interior ministry's department of population operations keeps records of registered family status entries. 

Birth behavior is a long-term process that is not affected by monthly fluctuations. 

Population statistics and changes in the demographic situation can be commented on and explained by Statistics Estonia.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

