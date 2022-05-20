Births down nearly 20 percent on year to April

A total of 889 births were registered in Estonia in April this year, births, marriages and deaths data from the interior ministry reveals. The figure was lower than that for April 2021, when 1,057 births were recorded – a fall of 19 percent.

Births

Of the total, 410 were girls and 479 were boys, while 16 sets of twins were also recorded. One set of triplets was also born in April.

By regional breakdown, 312 births were recorded in Tallinn, and 136 in the rest of Harju County. 109 births were registered in Tartu County.

All other counties posted double-digit births, ranging from 20 (Võru County) to 57 (Pärnu County), apart from Hiiumaa, where eight births were recorded in the month of April.

The most popular first names picked and registered for baby girls included Sofia, Mia, Arabella, Eva and Jasmiin, while for boys, Joosep, Robin, Alexandr, Mark, Jasper, Rasmus and Sebastian topped the tables.

Marriages and divorces

341 marriages were concluded in April, only seven of them conducted by religious clergy.

213 divorces were issued in April

By comparison, in April 2021, 279 marriages were concluded and 154 divorces issued.

Deaths

The death rate was also considerably down in April 2022, at 1,266 recorded deaths, compared with April 2021 when the figure was 1,622.

Name changes

166 people took a new name in April 2022. Twenty-one of these concerned first names, while the bulk, 128, related to second-name changes. The remainder were applications to change both first and second names.

109 women changed one or more name in April, compared with 57 men.

In April 2021, a total of 118 people changed their name in Estonia.

The Ministry of the Interior's population operations department is responsible for maintaining births, deaths, marriages and name-change data.

