X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

Estonian children increasingly given short, internationally popular names

News
Baby born last year with their mother.
Baby born last year with their mother. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Speaking on ETV show "Terevisioon," Annika Hussar, a researcher of names at Tallinn University, said that Estonian children are increasingly being given short and internationally popular names.

In 2023, the most popular boys' names in Estonia were Lucas, Karl, Aron, Hugo, Mark, Mattias, Robin, Markus, Sebastian and Oskar. The most popular girls' names were Sofia, Mia, Emily, Emma, Maria, Nora, Olivia, Elli, Saara and Eva.

Annika Hussar, a researcher who specializes in names, said that over the last few years, the general pattern has been for international names to become more popular. "These include older names that are already familiar and well-established in Estonia, such as Elisabeth, Emilia, Hugo or August, but there are also some new names," Hussar explained.

According to Hussar, there were no major surprises in the names that ended 2023 on the most popular list.

Hussar has also noticed, from looking at the most popular baby names in other countries, that naming trends that occur in Germany usually tend to come to Estonia a couple of years later. "[In Germany], there are more short names, such as Mia, Ella, Paul and Leon. These same names are also on the rise in Estonia. One could predict that short names will start to make more appearances among our rankings," Hussar suggested.

Hussar pointed out that some of the names that were very popular in the last century are no longer being chosen for newborns. "The names Krista, Kristi, Kristel, Kristiina, Kristina and Kristin are now out of date," she said.

Some other names too, such as Indrek, Priit, Triin and Kristjan, which were in fashion at several points in the last century, are now less popular. "These are the names of parents and grandparents. They will come back in at some point, but for now, it's too soon," said Hussar.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Karmen Rebane, Michael Cole

Source: "Terevisioon," interview by Juhan Kilumets

Related

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:19

AirBaltic reports record turnover and profit

14:51

Kristiine Keskus blaze likely caused by heater

14:44

Foreign ministers of Estonia and Ukraine: Frozen Russian assets powerful untapped resource

14:01

Archbishop after adding religious studies to mandatory curriculum in petition

13:10

Estonian children increasingly given short, internationally popular names

13:07

Memories from Altai Krai by Liisa Kruusmägi: A documentary saga

12:34

Gallery: President Karis receives warm welcome in Botswana

12:13

Ida-Viru County teachers have not received promised bonuses for two months Updated

11:58

French ambassador: We provide a lot of support to Ukraine, but don't always announce it

11:50

Energy experts critical of government's offshore wind farms plan

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

03.03

Cars with Russian plates must leave Lithuania by March 11

04.03

ID-card to remain mandatory until European Union digital wallet created

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

04.03

Gallery: Aurora borealis over the northern coast of Saaremaa

03.03

Warm weather causing work stoppages in forestry

04.03

Former air force chief: Russia starting to take more risks in the air

04.03

Income tax refunds start on March 5

04.03

Politico: Eastern European countries frustrated over top EU and NATO roles

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: