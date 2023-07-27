Tartu reveals most popular baby names of 2023 so far

Vastsündinu
Vastsündinu Source: Aili Vahtla/ERR
More than 400 children have been registered in the first half of the year in Estonia's second-biggest city.

The most popular names this year have been Saara, Sofia, Sebastian, and Mark.

Last year, the most popular names were Joosep, Henri, Konrad, Martin and Sebastian for boys. While parents named their daughters Johanna, Mia, Marta, Olivia, Paula, Saara and Sofia.

Of the 427 children born in Tartu, 205 were girls and 222 were boys. In the same period last year, 428 babies were born.

Between January-June, 291 couples married and 131 divorced.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

