Central Tartu streets to see traffic restrictions from Monday

Road works involving the laying down of pipelines will cause disruption to several streets in central Tartu, starting from the start of the new week.

From Monday, traffic restrictions on Jaani and Lai streets will result from plumbing works going on there, while from Tuesday, Veski street will be also closed for two weeks (at the intersection of Veski – Oru, close to Veski 5), in this case due to heating pipeline works.

The intersection of Jaani and Laia will be close to traffic from 9 a.m. on Monday, July 31, to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, August 1.

Lai itself will otherwise remain open to traffic.

Lai – Jakobi – Lutsu streets (see map) can be used as a detour in order to get to Jaani street, while vehicles negotiating Lai are ensured safe passage through the work zone via a detour also, the city government says.

Lai and Jaani streets will see roadworks early next week. Source: City of Tartu

Water, rainwater and sewage pipelines will be laid on Jaani, with the work to be conducted in phases through to the end of August.

The contractor is Põdra Maja OÜ.

In connection with the Veski heating pipeline work, the street will be closed at the intersection of Veski-Oru, close to Veski 5, from 8.30 a.m. on August 1- 5 p.m. on August 14.

The Jakob – KA Hermann – Oru will be the detour during this closure (see map below).

The contractor for this job is Giga Ehitus OÜ.

The junction of Veski and Oru in Tartu will see roadworks early next week. Source: Google Maps

All traffic restrictions in the City of Tartu can be viewed here (link in Estonian).

