Gallery: EKA students unveil treetop birdhouse in Tartu

News
Students from the Estonian Academy of Arts designed and opened a living space for birds in Tartu.
Open gallery
162 photos
News

A birdhouse built among the treetops in Tartu's Ülejõe Park was officially opened by first-year students from the Estonian Academy of Arts on Friday.

The students designed and built the structure themselves and its unveiling marks the end of their first. year of studies.

The wooden multipurpose birdhouse has been named "Linnutee".

EKA students usually create a public space for humans during their first year but this year they focused on birds.

Arthur Reik, who came up with the design for "Linnutee", said the structure emphasizes the increasing importance of the coexistence of wildlife and architecture.

Students from the Estonian Academy of Arts designed and opened a living space for birds in Tartu. Source: Evelin Lumi

"The construction of "Linnutee" is a good example of how the man-made environment can take into account the needs of different species. Our design provides birds with nesting sites, shelters them from direct daylight, and protects them from predators. We hope that it will be an interesting change of scenery and for the human eye," Raik said.

Construction took 10 days the students needed to prepare the site and build 12 nests.

"None of us have much construction experience, so it was a challenge to carry out all the operations in accordance with safety requirements. For example, how to safely fix the beams at a height of seven meters when the wooden structure is slippery from the rain," Raik said.

The construction of the shelter was supported by the City of Tartu, the Cultural Endowment of Estonia, the Estonian Forest and Wood Industry Association, the Center for Environmental Investments, Kotton Betoon, Raitwood, ITK Lighting, Hektor Light, and Rothoblaas. 

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Karmen Rebane, Helen Wright

Related

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:53

Pruunsild resigning from Bigbank supervisory board

17:35

Gallery: EKA students unveil treetop birdhouse in Tartu

17:28

Six-month Euribor back up at 3.972 percent

16:55

Central bank chief: ECB rate hikes do have effect, inflation yet to slow

16:12

Ministry amending beaver hunting regulations in Estonia following criticism

15:49

Estonian colonel: Russia can maintain this pace in Ukraine for a long time

15:23

Central bank: Savings and loan association membership on rise again in Q2

14:37

US Senate approves boost to $228 million in Baltic defense support in 2024

13:27

Pärnu restaurants report summer customer numbers are high

12:58

Ministry of Climate undersecretary positions not inundated with applicants

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

26.07

Tallinn hit by heavy rainfall and extensive flooding Tuesday night

27.07

Estonia's growing lynx population increasingly venturing into urban areas

27.07

Tartu reveals most popular baby names of 2023 so far

27.07

Ministry defends €150,000 grant to failed English-language website

09:03

Central Tallinn Härjapea bridge to be reburied rather than left on display

27.07

PPA's foreign partner breaches Estonian e-residency card issuing procedures

25.07

Photos: MS Estonia bow ramp raised

27.07

Estonian dolls made at German refugee camp on display at Tallinn museum

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: