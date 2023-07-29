Justice chancellor: State and private forest owners treated unequally

News
Forest in Estonia (photo is illustrative).
Forest in Estonia (photo is illustrative). Source: Laura Raudnagel/ERR
News

The current forestry registration system leads to unequal treatment of private forest owners compared with the state management center, the RMK, Chancellor of Justice Ülle Madise says.

While the Estonian Environment Agency (Keskonnaagentuur) requires the submission of data on forest management works carried out over a 10-year period for private forest lands, this is not required of RMK lands.

The Chancellor of Justice said: "If it is not expedient or necessary to record those forest management works carried out within the allocation of state forest land entered in the national register, then this exception must be provided for via a norm, i.e. via a ministerial regulation."

"The agency lacks the right to deviate from the established norms, if the minister has not authorized that agency to do so, by regulation," Madise went on.

The justice chancellor says she expects the environment agency to either fulfill the instructions for forest management or, if necessary, alter the instructions.

Madise notes that deviating from the environmental agency's forest inventory guidelines is arbitrary and runs counter to the law.

The selective entry of forest inventory data into the national register in a way that data is required for private forests, but not for state forests, may lead to unequal treatment for forest managers.

The Chancellor of Justice cited by way of example that if the failure to submit data is considered a violation in the case of managers of private forest lands, this is not done in the case of state forests, while in the event of a violation, the environmental agency can invalidate the forest manager's certificate. 

This would mean restricting business freedoms and a distortion of competition.

In order to obtain data on the state of Estonia's forest, the size of its reserves, and to plan long-term forest management activities, stock must be inventoried and forestry management planned.

The forest inventory data is valid for 10 years, while data entered in the register must not be older than one year.

As noted, the Environment Agency requires data on forest management works performed over a 10-year period only in respect of private forest lands, but not from the RMK, even as the law does not contain such an exemption.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Barbara Oja

Related

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:28

IMF: Ukraine war impacted Estonia's economy negatively, reforms needed

15:32

Minister sends military training area compensation regulation for approval

15:20

Central Tartu streets to see traffic restrictions from Monday

15:06

Bank of Estonia: Savings and loans associations number rose in Q2 2023

14:57

Despite poor growing conditions, barley harvest sees average yield

14:27

Narva district heating prices up 84 percent from September

14:19

Ekspress Grupp profits down 71 percent in first half of 2023

14:13

Bigbank reports 21 percent rise in profit for first half of 2023

13:55

Prominent Center MP hits out at party's 'back room' politics

13:47

Letipea geologically suitable site for potential nuclear plant in Estonia

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

28.07

Central Tallinn Härjapea bridge to be reburied rather than left on display

27.07

Estonia's growing lynx population increasingly venturing into urban areas

28.07

Estonian colonel: Russia can maintain this pace in Ukraine for a long time

27.07

Tartu reveals most popular baby names of 2023 so far

28.07

Experts believe Tallinn's pedestrian crosswalks favor cars

26.07

Tallinn hit by heavy rainfall and extensive flooding Tuesday night

27.07

PPA's foreign partner breaches Estonian e-residency card issuing procedures

28.07

Swimmer makes it across Gulf of Finland in three-day odyssey

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: