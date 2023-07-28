Ministry amending beaver hunting regulations in Estonia following criticism

News
Eurasian Beaver.
Eurasian Beaver. Source: Pixabay
News

Conservationists have welcomed planned amendments to hunting regulations, particularly as they pertain to beavers. Up until now the animal had not received any protection, conservationists say, even as under European Union regulations it is a protected species.

Currently beavers can be hunted all year round.

Even expectant mother beavers are not under protection, though the new Ministry of Climate has pledged to make amendments to hunting regulations in Estonia more broadly.

Mati Sepp, chief of wildlife NGO Hoiame Loodust, told AK that: "The beaver is a protected species in an EU context, appearing in the fifth appendix of the directive, making hunting the animal if it is with cubs completely unthinkable."

"We drew attention to the fact that, first and foremost, this represents unethical behavior - that young animals, helpless young animals, and pregnant females, could be hunted as a result of a law like this."

Aveliina Helm, science adviser to Minister of Climate Kristen Michal, said of the ministry's plans that: "One thing that definitely needs to be resolved, for which the minister has already given an order, is to indeed more clearly state in the new amendment that it is hunting females with kits is expressly forbidden."

Conservationists had earlier complained that only private forest and hunters' lobby groups had been consulted when making changes to the hunting regulations.

"It is incomprehensible to me how such large-scale decisions affecting society can be made in such a way that only parties representing business interests are involved," Sepp said of this development.

Tõnis Korts, CEO of the Estonian Hunters' Society (Eesti Jahimeeste Selts) said: "This amendment which was made now actually provides the opportunity to hunt at man-made water bodies – drainage systems - all year round," adding that beaver activity here can lead to flooding – which Sepp said was in fact a positive thing as it helps retain water in forests and fields following the dry spring and early summer.

Korts said the amendment was preceded by the preparation of a protection plan which has been in effect for two years, while various interest groups sat down together for a lengthy period of time and discussed the options, he said.

Eurasian beavers (Castor fiber), a distinct species from their North American cousins, number around 20,000 in Estonia, according to some estimates.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Merili Nael

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera', reporter Grete Teearu.

Related

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:12

Ministry amending beaver hunting regulations in Estonia following criticism

15:49

Estonian colonel: Russia can maintain this pace in Ukraine for a long time

15:23

Central bank: Savings and loan association membership on rise again in Q2

14:37

US Senate approves boost to $228 million in Baltic defense support in 2024

13:27

Pärnu restaurants report summer customer numbers are high

12:58

Ministry of Climate undersecretary positions not inundated with applicants

12:43

Liisa Pakosta: The car tax must not be levied on the disabled

12:15

President Karis: Viljandi Folk testimony to Estonia's thriving culture

12:12

Estonian women's epee team olympic hopes see setback at world championships

11:41

Court: Health Board, PPA's 2021 pandemic closure of Tallinn cafe justified

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

26.07

Tallinn hit by heavy rainfall and extensive flooding Tuesday night

27.07

Tartu reveals most popular baby names of 2023 so far

27.07

Estonia's growing lynx population increasingly venturing into urban areas

27.07

Ministry defends €150,000 grant to failed English-language website

27.07

PPA's foreign partner breaches Estonian e-residency card issuing procedures

09:03

Central Tallinn Härjapea bridge to be reburied rather than left on display

25.07

Photos: MS Estonia bow ramp raised

26.07

Tallinn saw 10th of annual rainfall on Tuesday

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: