Hanna and Oliver most popular baby names in Tartu in first quarter

Hanna and Oliver were Tartu's most popular names for babies in the first quarter of 2021, data from the city council shows.

The most popular names of girls in the first three months of the year were Hanna, Lisandra, Mirtel and Susanna and boys Oliver, Dominik, Jakob and Lukas.

During this time, 242 births were registered in the Population Operations Department of Tartu City Government, a fall from 299 in the first quarter of 2020.

There were 97 marriages (107 last year), 62 (52) divorces and 55 (46) name changes.

During the first quarter, 1,753 people registered or changed their address in Tartu. As of Monday, 95,012 inhabitants live in Tartu.

Last year, the most popular baby names in Estonia in 2020 were Robin and Sofia.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!