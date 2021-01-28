Most popular baby names in 2020: Robin and Sofia ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
A baby's feet (picture is illustrative).
A baby's feet (picture is illustrative). Source: Pixabay
News

The most popular baby names in Estonia last year were Robin and Sofia, which have been the most popular for several years.

Preliminary data from Statistics Estonia shows there were 13,130 births last year and 2,212 different boys names were chosen and 2,580 girls names.

Robin has been among the top six boys names over the past decade and Sofia has been the favorite for eight years and in second place twice.

The top three names for boys in 2020 were Robin, Oliver and Rasmus. For girls the most popular were Sofia, Mia and then Emma and Marta in joint third place.

Most popular baby names 2020. Source: Statistics Estonia.

For the first time, Sarah and Jacob were among the top 10 most popular names. In 2011, the name Sarah was 122nd on the popularity chart and Jakob was 60th, indicating an exceptionally fast growth in the popularity of both names.

Statistics Estonia said Jakob is an example of an old fashioned name - popular among those over 75 years old but almost non-existent among the middle-aged - becoming popular again.

Other similar names that have increased in popularity are Adeele, Elli, Emma, ​​Ida, Loore, Matilda, Olivia, Roosi, Säde, Johan, Johannes, Hugo and Oskar.

A spokesperson for the statistics agency told ERR names that have fallen out of fashion include Laura, Sandra, Markus and Marten which were all in the top 10 in 2011 but no longer feature.

Popular baby names also differ across regions of the country, which you can see in the graphic below. 

Most popular names by region 2011-2020 Source: Statistics Estonia

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

covid-19 vaccinations

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:32

ERR News broadcast: Greening of Ida-Viru County costing Center support

15:08

First AstraZeneca vaccine shipment set to arrive in Estonia next week

14:50

Government agrees deputy, second deputy prime minister roles

14:35

Tasty Tartu to take place throughout February

14:04

Estonian embassy in UK diplomatic relations centenary with online brochure

13:33

Siim Kallas steps down as Second Vice-President of Riigikogu

13:05

Prime minister: Wood-burning at Narva power stations needs to stop

12:47

Minister: Smaller projects more reasonable for highway development

12:24

Most popular baby names in 2020: Robin and Sofia

11:58

Kallas: We will be good cooperation partner with Latvia

11:33

Center not in rush to support Kaljulaid for second term

11:06

No additional restrictions planned for South Estonia

11:04

Health Board: 690 new coronavirus cases, eight deaths

10:39

Third of hospitalized patients aged over 70 are care home residents

10:13

Daily: Ministry Secretary-General got preferential COVID-19 vaccine

09:44

Raieste in starting line-up for Baskonia's EuroLeague loss

09:21

Kallas: Ratas, Reps in Riigikogu could hamper cabinet decision-making

08:59

Center Party support among Russian-speakers falls to record low

08:26

Ratings: Reform and EKRE gain support after change of government

27.01

Kiik: Government not about to opt for mass lifting of restrictions

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: