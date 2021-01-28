Most popular baby names in 2020: Robin and Sofia

The most popular baby names in Estonia last year were Robin and Sofia, which have been the most popular for several years.

Preliminary data from Statistics Estonia shows there were 13,130 births last year and 2,212 different boys names were chosen and 2,580 girls names.

Robin has been among the top six boys names over the past decade and Sofia has been the favorite for eight years and in second place twice.

The top three names for boys in 2020 were Robin, Oliver and Rasmus. For girls the most popular were Sofia, Mia and then Emma and Marta in joint third place.

Most popular baby names 2020. Source: Statistics Estonia.

For the first time, Sarah and Jacob were among the top 10 most popular names. In 2011, the name Sarah was 122nd on the popularity chart and Jakob was 60th, indicating an exceptionally fast growth in the popularity of both names.

Statistics Estonia said Jakob is an example of an old fashioned name - popular among those over 75 years old but almost non-existent among the middle-aged - becoming popular again.

Other similar names that have increased in popularity are Adeele, Elli, Emma, ​​Ida, Loore, Matilda, Olivia, Roosi, Säde, Johan, Johannes, Hugo and Oskar.

A spokesperson for the statistics agency told ERR names that have fallen out of fashion include Laura, Sandra, Markus and Marten which were all in the top 10 in 2011 but no longer feature.

Popular baby names also differ across regions of the country, which you can see in the graphic below.

Most popular names by region 2011-2020 Source: Statistics Estonia

--

