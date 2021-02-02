Statistics: Industrial production output fell 5 percent in 2020

Production decreased in all three main industrial sectors: By 19 percent in energy production, by 13 percent in mining and by 4 percent in manufacturing, the agency says.

Statistics Estonia analyst Helle Bunder said that manufacturing production also fell in 2020, by 4 percent compared with 2019, largely the result of the pandemic.

Bunder said: "The impact of the coronavirus on manufacturing was the most noticeable in April and May when the volume of production decreased by 15 percent and 17 percent, respectively."

Statistics Estonia says that industry is both the largest economic sector and an important driver of economic growth.

The index of industrial production as noted covers the economic indicators of three industrial activities: Mining, energy production, and manufacturing.

Monthly changes in volume of industrial production, on year, for 2020. Source: Statistics Estonia

With the latter, only three sub-sectors saw growth on 2019, namely the manufacture of wood and the manufacture of chemical products from among larger-scale activities, and in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products among smaller sub-sectors.

Production volumes remained unchanged in the manufacture of computers and electronic products, and in the manufacture of electrical equipment, the agency says.

Volume index and trend of production in manufacturing, January 2010-December 2020 (2015=100). Source: Statistics Estonia

From the major areas, the manufacture of building materials, furniture and food products all saw a fall.

Sales and exports also fall

Export sales fell by 3 percent and domestic sales by 5 percent in 2020, on year, Statistics Estonia says. Sixty-seven percent of the total production of manufacturing was sold to the external market last year.

In the last month of 2020, there was some growth, however, as total industrial production increased by 1 percent year-on-year, and manufacturing production also rose by 1 percent.

In energy production, the volume of electricity production (in megawatt-hours) increased by 3 percent, and the production of heat by 1 percent, compared with December 2019.

Between November and December 2020, seasonally adjusted total industrial production increased by 2 percent, and the production of manufacturing rose by 3 percent, Statistics Estonia says.

