Most popular movies of 2020 were "Tenet" and "Talve"

Movie statistics compiled by the Estonian Film Institute shows the most popular film of 2020 was Christopher Nolan's "Tenet" (160,627 visits), from domestic films, "Talve" was most popular (151,173 visits).

The top 10 included "Sipsik" (107, 496 visits), "O2" (75,270 visits) and "Fred Jüssi. Olemise ilu" (57,111 visits).

The most popular film in 2019 was "Tõde ja õigus" which was viewed 267, 588 times, but "Tenet's" viewer numbers were 100,000 fewer. "Talve" was viewed by 30,000 people less than the second most popular film of 2019 "Klassikokkutulek 3: Ristiisad" (122,146 visits).

In 2020, the overall number of visits fell by more than half, while the Estonian film market share increased more than ever before - 26.72 percent of all the visits.

In 2020 total visits numbered 1.8 million and the income €10.7 million, compared to 3.68 million visitors in 2019 with a revenue of €21.8 million.

Last year, 20 domestic films premiered in cinemas, the most successful of them were "Jõulud dšunglis," which gathered 24,553 visits in a couple of weeks and the comedy "Asjad, millest me ei räägi" which had 20,755 visits. Films with the lowest number of visits were documentaries "Keelepäästja" (224), "Monika" (220) and "Värske veri 2" (168).

Altogether, the films gathered 480,758 visits and €2.65 million.

