Statistics: Estonian winter sports has already exceeded last year's results ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Tuuli Tomingas in competition.
Tuuli Tomingas in competition. Source: Jarek Jõepera
News

While there have been more succesful seasons in Estonian winter sports history, Estonian athletes have already gained more points this year than they did for the entire season last year, ERR's sports portal reports.

Of the Estonians' total 150 points collected over this season's World Cup events, 120 have been won by Tuuli Tomingas, whose best performance so far has been seventh place to start the season. Johanna Talihärm and Rene Zahkna have also collected points for this year's World Cup.

One man has all of Estonia's points this year when it comes to Nordic combined events, a mixture of cross-country skiing and ski jumping. Kristjan Ilves has collected 111 points for the season so far, finishing fifth in two rounds and collecting points on six of the eight events.

Freestyle skier Kelly Sildaru, Estonia's most succesful winter sports athlete, did not participate in the World Cup series last year, but has collected 96 points over two competitions this year. Her recent results are a third-place finish in Big Air competition in early-January and a seventh-place finish in November after winning the qualification round, but injuring herself for the finals.

Artti Aigro is Estonia's lone representative when it comes to World Cup points for ski jumping, having collected 34 points over five top-30 finishes this year. Aigro's best results are a 14th-place finish in Ruka and a 24th-place finish in Titisee-Neustadt.

The final discipline of ERR's sports portal's countdown is cross-country skiing. While the sport has brought Estonia more points than ski jumping, it is placed last as of a rule change this season, which gives skiers bonus points for relay races. As of the old system, Estonia would only have eight points with Marko Kilp and Martin Himma both coming in 27th in World Cup competition. Extra points were added by a 12th-place finish in a relay sprint earlier, giving points to every Estonian skier participating.

Estonians in world competition: (from top) Biathlon, Nordic combined, freestyle skiing, ski jumping, cross-country. Source: ERR

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

covid-19 vaccinations

watch live

what happens next?

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:20

Gallery: Kaja Kallas wins mandate to form government Updated

18:05

Outgoing ministers to receive benefit equaling six months' pay

17:26

15 young people under trial for narcotics business

16:23

Lidl to open first stores in Estonia this year

15:53

Statistics: Estonian winter sports has already exceeded last year's results

15:27

New contemporary music festival 'Baltic Music Days' to launch in Estonia

15:20

Gallery: Kallas, Ratas sign coalition agreement Updated

14:26

Filmmakers trial for violation of Estonia wreck site starts in Sweden

14:04

President to appoint new government to office on Tuesday

13:52

Minister of Education: Closing schools should be avoided

13:27

"AK. Nädal": Is the new government normalizing corruption?

12:59

Spruce labyrinth opened on Tallinn Town Hall Square

12:31

Reinsalu: Violence, repression against Belarusian journalists must stop

12:05

Political scientist: Coalition agreement looks more like Reform than Center

11:48

New government to take oath of office on Tuesday

11:38

Kalev/Cramo gets second United League win of season

11:11

Marten Liiv posts Estonian record, reaches Division A in 500m

10:55

Health Board: 259 new coronavirus cases, seven deaths

10:43

LSM: The Biden presidency and the Baltic states

10:13

Cell biologist: PCR COVID-19 tests might be too accurate

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: