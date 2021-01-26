Kallas' coalition votes total second-highest since independence restoration

Votes for of the incoming Kaja Kallas–led Reform/Center coalition were the second–highest figure for a coalition at the Riigikogu since the restoration of independence, ERR's online news in Estonian reports.

Only the coalition headed up by Mart Siimann managed to get more votes, despite being a minority coalition, at 72.

Voting figures on the 18 coalitions that have entered office since 1990 are as follows, in chronological order and with the prime minister's name and the parties – many of which are now defunct, renamed and/or merged with other parties - making up the coalition when it entered into office. There are 101 seats at the Riigikogu:

1990 Edgar Savisaar's first coalition (Popular Front, various other parties) – 54 votes for, 32 votes against (from 105 at the Supreme Soviet of the Estonian SSR – hosted at Toompea Castle and replaced by the Riigikogu in September 1992, just over a year after the restoration of independence).

1992 (January) Tiit Vähi's first coalition (various parties) – 52 votes for, zero against, 24 abstentions.

1992 (October) Mart Laar's first coalition (Pro Patria/SDE/Reform/ERSP) – 54 for, 30 against, four abstentions.

1994 Andres Tarand's coalition (Res Publica/SDE/ERSP/Reform/Vabariiklaste ja Konservatiivide Rahvaerakond) – 63 for, one against, 15 abstentions.

1995 (April) Tiit Vähi's second administration (Eesti Koonderakond/Rahvaliit) – 62 for, 34 against, 1 abstention.

1995 (October) Tiit Vähi's third coalition ((Eesti Koonderakond/Rahvaliit) – 55 for, 5 against, 19 abstentions.

1997 Mart Siimann (Eesti Koonderakond/Rahvaliit) – 72 for, 13 against, two abstentions.

1999 Mart Laar's second coalition (Pro Patria/SDE/Reform) – 53 for, 48 against, no abstentions.

2002 Siim Kallas' coalition (Reform/Center) – 62 for, 31 against, no abstentions.

2003 Juhan Parts (Res Publica/Reform/Rahvaliit) – 60 for, 27 against, six abstentions.

2005 Andrus Ansip's first coalition (Reform/Center/Rahvaliit) – 53 for, 40 against, no abstentions.

2007 Andrus Ansip's second coalition (Reform/SDE/IRL) – 62 for, 0 against, one abstention.

2011 Andrus Ansip's third coalition (Reform/IRL) – 56 for, 44 against, zero abstentions.

2014 Taavi Rõivas' first coalition (Reform/SDE) – 55 for, 36 against, no abstentions.

2015 Taavi Rõivas' second coalition (Reform/SDE/Isamaa) – 58 for, 40 against, zero abstentions.

2016 Jüri Ratas' first coalition (Center/SDE/Isamaa) – 53 for, 33 against, no abstentions.

2019 Jüri Ratas' second coalition (Center/EKRE/Isamaa) – 55 for, 44 against, no abstentions.

2021 Kaja Kallas (Reform/Center) – 70 for, 30 against, no abstentions.

Thirty MPs voted against Kaja Kallas' incoming coalition Monday, with one MP, Üllar Saaremäe (Isamaa) abstaining.

Center and Reform have 59 seats between them; the 11 MPs from the opposition Social Democratic Party (SDE) voted in favor of the line-up – SDE and Reform had often voted together when in opposition since April 2019 – meaning deputies from the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) and Isamaa voted against the coalition (barring Saaremäe as noted).

The new coalition is due to be sworn in Tuesday morning at the Riigikogu and in front of the president, as per protocol.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!