Kallas' coalition votes total second-highest since independence restoration ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Kaja Kallas (right) at the Riigikogu during voting on her incoming coalition, Monday January 25.
Kaja Kallas (right) at the Riigikogu during voting on her incoming coalition, Monday January 25. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Votes for of the incoming Kaja Kallas–led Reform/Center coalition were the second–highest figure for a coalition at the Riigikogu since the restoration of independence, ERR's online news in Estonian reports.

Only the coalition headed up by Mart Siimann managed to get more votes, despite being a minority coalition, at 72.

Voting figures on the 18 coalitions that have entered office since 1990 are as follows, in chronological order and with the prime minister's name and the parties – many of which are now defunct, renamed and/or merged with other parties - making up the coalition when it entered into office. There are 101 seats at the Riigikogu:

1990 Edgar Savisaar's first coalition (Popular Front, various other parties) – 54 votes for, 32 votes against (from 105 at the Supreme Soviet of the Estonian SSR – hosted at Toompea Castle and replaced by the Riigikogu in September 1992, just over a year after the restoration of independence).

1992 (January) Tiit Vähi's first coalition (various parties) – 52 votes for, zero against, 24 abstentions.

1992 (October) Mart Laar's first coalition (Pro Patria/SDE/Reform/ERSP) – 54 for, 30 against, four abstentions.

1994 Andres Tarand's coalition  (Res Publica/SDE/ERSP/Reform/Vabariiklaste ja Konservatiivide Rahvaerakond) – 63 for, one against, 15 abstentions.

1995 (April) Tiit Vähi's second administration (Eesti Koonderakond/Rahvaliit) – 62 for, 34 against, 1 abstention.

1995 (October) Tiit Vähi's third coalition ((Eesti Koonderakond/Rahvaliit) – 55 for, 5 against, 19 abstentions.

1997 Mart Siimann (Eesti Koonderakond/Rahvaliit) – 72 for, 13 against, two abstentions.

1999 Mart Laar's second coalition (Pro Patria/SDE/Reform) – 53 for, 48 against, no abstentions.

2002 Siim Kallas' coalition (Reform/Center) – 62 for, 31 against, no abstentions.

2003 Juhan Parts (Res Publica/Reform/Rahvaliit) – 60 for, 27 against, six abstentions.

2005 Andrus Ansip's first coalition (Reform/Center/Rahvaliit) – 53 for, 40 against, no abstentions.

2007 Andrus Ansip's second coalition (Reform/SDE/IRL) – 62 for, 0 against, one abstention.

2011 Andrus Ansip's third coalition (Reform/IRL) – 56 for, 44 against, zero abstentions.

2014 Taavi Rõivas' first coalition (Reform/SDE) – 55 for, 36 against, no abstentions.

2015 Taavi Rõivas' second coalition (Reform/SDE/Isamaa) – 58 for, 40 against, zero abstentions.

2016 Jüri Ratas' first coalition (Center/SDE/Isamaa) – 53 for, 33 against, no abstentions.

2019 Jüri Ratas' second coalition (Center/EKRE/Isamaa) – 55 for, 44 against, no abstentions.

2021 Kaja Kallas (Reform/Center) – 70 for, 30 against, no abstentions.

Thirty MPs voted against Kaja Kallas' incoming coalition Monday, with one MP, Üllar Saaremäe (Isamaa) abstaining.

Center and Reform have 59 seats between them; the 11 MPs from the opposition Social Democratic Party (SDE) voted in favor of the line-up – SDE and Reform had often voted together when in opposition since April 2019 – meaning deputies from the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) and Isamaa voted against the coalition (barring Saaremäe as noted). 

The new coalition is due to be sworn in Tuesday morning at the Riigikogu and in front of the president, as per protocol.

-- 

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

watch live at 4 p.m.

covid-19 vaccinations

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:47

New foreign minister wants to bring her expertise to Center and government

13:12

Ratas' government completed 68 percent of program

12:49

Pandemic complicates Tallinn schools' first grade entrance tests

12:46

Lutsar: Scientific council will propose harmonizing COVID-19 restrictions

12:36

Gallery: President appoints new government Updated

12:21

Interior minister plans to join Center Party, but needs time

11:54

Coalition agreement: Center-Reform government 2021-2023

11:22

More than 100 schools continuing with distance learning

11:11

Health Board: 357 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed, nine deaths

11:05

Bolt expands to Asian and Latin American markets with franchise roll-out

10:58

New prime minister: No unified Center-Reform presidential candidate yet

10:44

Gallery: Kaja Kallas' government takes oath of office

10:40

Coronavirus round-up: January 18-24

10:05

Who's who: Estonia's new government

09:39

Mart Võrklaev new Reform Riigikogu group leader

09:35

Nine MPs to be replaced with change of government Updated

09:16

Kallas' coalition votes total second-highest since independence restoration

08:29

Outgoing defense minister: Reserve army model justified for Estonia

25.01

Gallery: Kaja Kallas wins mandate to form government Updated

25.01

Outgoing ministers to receive benefit equaling six months' pay

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: