Seventy members of the Riigikogu voted in support of prime ministerial candidate Kaja Kallas (Reform) forming a government on Monday evening, giving her a mandate to do so.

Thirty members voted against Kallas and one member, Üllar Saaremäe (Isamaa), abstained. The members of the Social Democratic Party (SDE) voted in favor of the Reform-Center coalition.

On Monday afternoon, the leaders of the Reform and Center parties, Kallas and Jüri Ratas, signed the coalition agreement between their two parties to form the incoming government.

President Kersti Kaljulaid is scheduled to appoint the Kallas government to office at Kadriorg at 8:44 a.m. on Tuesday.

Kallas will then become prime minister. Her government will have seven female ministers, eight men and a majority of 59 seats in the Riigikogu. Both parties will have seven ministers each.

Ratas will remain as chairman of the Center Party and member of the Riigikogu but does not have a position in the government. He resigned two weeks ago after corruption allegations were made against the Center Party, which triggered the resignation of the government.

