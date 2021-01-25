President to appoint new government to office on Tuesday

The president is scheduled to appoint the Kaja Kallas government to office at the president's office at Kadriorg at 8:44 a.m. on Tuesday. From there, they will move on to the building of the Riigikogu on Toompea Hill in Tallinn's city center, where the government will take the oath of office.

The agreement on the government coalition between the Reform Party and the Center Party will be signed by the chairs of the two parties, Kaja Kallas and Jüri Ratas, in the White Hall of the building of the parliament of Estonia at 2:30 p.m. on Monday.

--

