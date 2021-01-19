Government green-lights Tartu Ski Marathon ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Tartu Ski Marathon 2019.
Tartu Ski Marathon 2019. Source: Kiur Kaasik/Tartu maraton
On Tuesday, the government decided to allow the organization of the Estoloppet series ski marathons for 2021.

As of the government's decision, six major ski competitions were approved, including the Tartu Ski Marathon, which is the largest Estonian ski sports event of the year.

The Estoloppet marathon series is opened by Viru Ski Marathon on January 30 and the series is finished on March 6 with Haanja Ski Marathon. The Tartu Ski Marathon is set to take place on February 21.

Estoloppet series schedule:

  • 35th Viru Ski Marathon - January 30
  • 22nd Tamsalu-Neeruti Ski Marathon - February 6
  • 22nd Alutaguse Ski Marathon - February 13
  • 47th Tartu Ski Marathon - February 21
  • 23rd Tallinn Ski Marathon - February 27
  • 45th Haanja Ski Marathon - March 6

According to the marathon's webpage, the Tartu Ski Marathon is a 63-kilometer marathon that goes from Otepää to Elva. There is also the option to participate in the half-marathon and other Open Track events.

After some uncertainty with snow coverage, last year's event was initially canceled, but snowfall in late-February allowed organizers to put the event back on the calendar.

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

No comments yet.
