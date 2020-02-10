47th Tartu Marathon canceled due to lack of snow, hike to be held on Sunday

The organizers have decided that the 47th Tartu Marathon that was scheduled to take place on February 16 will be canceled due to lack of snow. People can take part in the Tartu Marathon jubilee hike instead on Sunday.

There is no snow on the marathon's main course running from Otepää to Elva. Artificial snow made in Tehvandi is not enough to facilitate plan C (holding the marathon on the Tehvandi track). As weather forecasts suggest favorable changes are not in store for either option, it will not be possible to organize the Tartu Marathon this year. Organizers will send people who have registered information on how to apply for a refund.

The children's runs scheduled for Saturday will be postponed until snow conditions improve.

The anniversary hike with its starting point at the Tehvandi Stadium in Otepää and finish line in Kääriku will offer two distances: 27 ja 17 kilometers. The trail will lead hikers to beautiful roads near Pühajärve, the famous Kekkose trail and places that overlap with the Tartu Marathon course (i.e. Harimägi). The trail will have two catering stations where hikers will be offered a hot beverage and something to eat.

The hike is free for people who have registered for the ski marathon, but participants need to reregister on the marathon's website. Those not registered for the Tartu Marathon can still register for the hike here.

