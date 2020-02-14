European Biathlon Championships will not be held in Otepää

The European Biathlon Championships, which as supposed to be held in Otepää, was cancelled on Thursday due to a lack of snow and the unusually warm weather.

On Monday, organizers were optimistic that with colder temperatures predicted for the coming nights it would be possible to create enough artificial snow to hold the three kilometer ski run, but this did not turn out to be the case.

Initially, the International Biathlon Union (IBU) was supposed to make the decision on Saturday, but as the weather forecast is not promising, the decision has already been made.

The biathlon will be held in Raubichi, Belarus for the second year in a row instead.

