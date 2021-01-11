Shelves empty of sports equipment as a result of COVID-19 restrictions

In addition to sports tourism to other counties as a result of COVID-19 restrictions closing all gyms in Harju County, shopping malls have sold out of most, if not all, of their sports equipment.

The shelves of Prisma Peremarket are clear of any dumbbells and barbells, ETV's sports news reported on Sunday.

Prisma's procurement director Tõnis Tomingas said that dumbbells and kettlebells have been the most popular articles of equipment. "Our sales have grown fivefold since the top of the last wave of the virus. In addition to kettlebells and dumbbells, I would also point out exercise mats and balls. The sales of exercise and yoga mats have exceeded 4,000 in this period, a remarkable increase compared to previous periods," Tomingas said.

According to him, sales of training equipment has gone up all over Europe. "This means that the availability of goods will suffer. Luckily, we have different models available in Prisma and we are expecting availability to increase in the near future," Tomingas added.

There are some 105,000 sports enthusiasts in Tallinn and Harju County, all looking for alternatives to their usual training. Those who did not buy equipment in spring during the first wave of coronavirus are seemingly doing so now.

Recent weather developments have also gotten people out to ski trails. For example, sports equipment store Hawaii Express' most sold piece of sports equipment has been childrens' skis. Other ski equipment, including cold weather gear, has also flown off the shelves.

"Our sales have been affected most by the snow and not so much corona, but [snow] has affected it the most. I cannot say as percents, but looking at how many customers we are getting, then perhaps not by a half but close to it," said Tiina Villemson, a shopkeeper for Hawaii Express.

