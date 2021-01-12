Weather: Blizzard conditions continue Tuesday, no major incident so far

Weather on Tuesday will see heavy snow across practically the whole country and mostly sub-zero temperatures. While the State Weather Service (Riigi ilmateenistus) gave a level two warning Monday, forecasting heavy snowfall, snowstorms and strong winds, the Rescue Board (Päästeamet) says that overnight Monday to Tuesday passed off without major incident.

Tuesday is forecast to see heavy snowfalls, of around 10-15 cm snow through the course of the day, though less (around 5 cm) in the east of the country, and high winds blowing from the south, particularly on the west coast, where wind speeds will reach 11-15 m/s and gusts of up to 22 m/s.

This wind will abate somewhat through the course of the day, though the snow will not.

Daytime temperatures are forecast to be 0-1C in the western half of the country, -2 to -1 in the center and east, and -4C in the northeast, the weather service says.

Weather forecast for Tuesday, January 12.

Snowfall in Estonia is considerably less than that forecast for neighboring Finland, however. Around 30 cm of snow is predicted Tuesday for the southern part of that country.

Rescue Board: No major incidents so far but caution needed

The Rescue Board said Tuesday morning that while the night passed without major incident, despite the snowfall and sleet, there may be problems with road traffic.

Rescue Board spokesperson Martin Lambing told ERR Tuesday morning that: "Bad weather conditions will it seems primarily affect traffic; there have so far been very few rescue incidents, including power outages."

This situation will last to evening and the Rescue Board's services might be needed more once morning rush hour traffic gets going.

"The key thing at the moment is to avoid being outside as much as possible at the moment, and to avoid traffic where possible. When you go outside, dress with warm clothing," Lambing went on, adding that slippery conditions, particularly on smaller roads, may be the main issue.

The Rescue Board reminds the public that extreme caution must be exercised in traffic, and recommends making preparations for power and water outages.

People should stock up on drinking water, batteries, firewood, and keep their cell phone charged and vehicle topped up with fuel.

Walking outside under trees should be avoided since strong winds can lead to falling branch hazards, and driving on minor roads should be avoided. If you have to drive, take a snow shovel, plenty of warm clothes and a flask of hot drink the board adds.

The general public information service, including information on fallen obstacles on roads, is 1247. Please note this is the former coronavirus-only helpline and is still dealing with the latter.

Power outages should be reported to grid distributor Elektrilevi on 1343, and fallen power lines should be reported to the emergency number, 112.

Elektrilevi's power outages map reported close to 90 failures in southeast Estonia and 10 on Saaremaa, at the time of writing. The map is here, and is updated in real time.

