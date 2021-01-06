Weekend temperatures may be as low as -20C ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Temperatures will be well below zero this weekend.
Temperatures will be well below zero this weekend. Source: (Aili Vahtla/ERR)
News

The weekend may bring nighttime temperatures as low as minus 20 degrees Celsius, weather forecasters predict.

While daytime temperatures on Wednesday are already below freezing across much of Estonia, with Saaremaa seeing around 0C, snow cloud and wind from the south on Thursday is forecast to bring a blizzard, with similar temperatures as Wednesday, ERR's weather portal reports.

However, from Friday, conditions will get drier, but also clearer and colder, with the mercury dipping as low as -15C overnight Friday to Saturday, and as low as -20C the night after, in the east of the country. The western half of the country will see milder conditions.

-- 

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

Estonia and Brexit

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:39

City of Tartu to grant nearly €773,000 in sports events support

18:56

Mari Kalkun nominated ERR Musician of the Year

18:36

Eesti 200 chairman to run for mayor of Tartu in local elections

18:27

Court considering release of war criminals serving sentences in Estonia

18:00

Riigikogu speaker: Opposition following the example of Kremlin troll farms

17:32

Kontaveit out in Abu Dhabi opening round

17:01

Lihula shooter trial to begin in February

16:27

Weekend temperatures may be as low as -20C

15:59

Average price of apartments in Tallinn rose to record level

15:26

Siim Kallas: UK to become one of many third countries

14:58

Movie 'O2' saw over 75,000 cinema visits despite pandemic

14:29

Health Board official: COVID marathon not over yet

13:55

24,000 people apply to leave second pillar pension fund

13:16

Applicants for latest Enterprise Estonia support see funding halved

12:46

ETV to broadcast Independence Day reception from Paide, no guests

12:13

Harju County amateur athletes travel to sports clubs in other regions

12:12

Health Board: 723 new coronavirus cases diagnosed, three deaths Updated

11:50

Tallinn's population increased by fewer than 2,000 people in 2020

11:18

Tallinn plans to let elementary and graduating students back to school

10:55

Villagers build four-meter high snowman near Tartu

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: