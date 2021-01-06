Weekend temperatures may be as low as -20C

While daytime temperatures on Wednesday are already below freezing across much of Estonia, with Saaremaa seeing around 0C, snow cloud and wind from the south on Thursday is forecast to bring a blizzard, with similar temperatures as Wednesday, ERR's weather portal reports.

However, from Friday, conditions will get drier, but also clearer and colder, with the mercury dipping as low as -15C overnight Friday to Saturday, and as low as -20C the night after, in the east of the country. The western half of the country will see milder conditions.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!