2020 warmest year in Estonian climate history ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
A summer's day in Estonia.
A summer's day in Estonia. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Last year, the average air temperature in Estonia was 8.4 degrees Celsius, which is 2.4 degrees Celsius higher than the long-term average and 0.8 degrees Celsius higher than the previous record. 2020 can be considered the warmest year in Estonian climate history so far.

The long-term - from 1981 to 2010 - average air temperature in Estonia has been 6.0 degrees Celsius. Calculated from 1961, the warmest years so far have been 2015 and 2019, when the average air temperature in Estonia was 7.6 degrees Celsius.

The year 2020 started by breaking records as in both January and February, the average air temperature in Estonia was more than 6 degrees above the norm.

The monthly average air temperature was close to the norm in April and August and lower than the norm in May and July. In the remaining months, the air temperature was higher than normal. November was also unusually warm, 4 degrees Celsius warmer than the norm.

"For the first time, the average air temperature in Estonia exceeded 8 degrees Celsius. Thus, it is the warmest year in Estonian climate history. Over time, it will become clear whether it was a single flash, as in 1975, when the 7-degree limit was first exceeded. After that, it took 14 years before the temperature rose so high again," Miina Krabbi, head of the meteorological observation department of the Environment Agency, said.

Among the 10 warmest years, there are only two years not in the 21st century, 1989 and 1975.

The weather service of the Environment Agency celebrates its 102nd year of operation this year. The main function of the weather service is to compile weather forecasts and warnings and to ensure their transmission and availability.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

travel restrictions

Estonia and Brexit

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:12

Coronavirus round-up: December 28 - January 3

17:24

Second batch of COVID-19 vaccines arrive in Estonia

16:44

University of Tartu Library former director returns to Tartu City Council

16:25

Marriage referendum campaigns raise €150,000 in donations

15:42

Reform Party MP: EKRE seeking to isolate Estonia from friends and partners

15:26

President tells government to 'pull yourselves together' Updated

15:16

Archaeologists discover Medieval, early modern objects in Tartu city center

14:45

2020 warmest year in Estonian climate history

14:08

Tuuli Tomingas takes biathlon crown in Estonian championships

13:16

Kalev/Cramo United League game off after players get infected with COVID-19

12:53

Pärnu care home to open two buildings with 50 new places in 2021

12:26

Gallery: Drama Theater hands out Ants awards

12:01

Health Board: 390 new coronavirus cases diagnosed, seven deaths Updated

11:46

Hunt and Bengals finish season with 35-point loss to Ravens

11:22

Nearly a quarter million speeding violations recorded in 2020

10:57

Russian politicians criticize Põlluaas' Tartu Peace Treaty comment

10:25

99 ideas will be put to vote in Tallinn's first participatory budget

09:53

Social minister: European Union has fallen behind in vaccine race

09:45

Gallery: Defense minister commemorates War of Independence anniversary Updated

09:25

Bank of Estonia: Estonians' savings increased during coronavirus crisis

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: