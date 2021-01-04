2020 warmest year in Estonian climate history

Last year, the average air temperature in Estonia was 8.4 degrees Celsius, which is 2.4 degrees Celsius higher than the long-term average and 0.8 degrees Celsius higher than the previous record. 2020 can be considered the warmest year in Estonian climate history so far.

The long-term - from 1981 to 2010 - average air temperature in Estonia has been 6.0 degrees Celsius. Calculated from 1961, the warmest years so far have been 2015 and 2019, when the average air temperature in Estonia was 7.6 degrees Celsius.

The year 2020 started by breaking records as in both January and February, the average air temperature in Estonia was more than 6 degrees above the norm.

The monthly average air temperature was close to the norm in April and August and lower than the norm in May and July. In the remaining months, the air temperature was higher than normal. November was also unusually warm, 4 degrees Celsius warmer than the norm.

"For the first time, the average air temperature in Estonia exceeded 8 degrees Celsius. Thus, it is the warmest year in Estonian climate history. Over time, it will become clear whether it was a single flash, as in 1975, when the 7-degree limit was first exceeded. After that, it took 14 years before the temperature rose so high again," Miina Krabbi, head of the meteorological observation department of the Environment Agency, said.

Among the 10 warmest years, there are only two years not in the 21st century, 1989 and 1975.

The weather service of the Environment Agency celebrates its 102nd year of operation this year. The main function of the weather service is to compile weather forecasts and warnings and to ensure their transmission and availability.

