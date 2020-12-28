Weather service issues level 1 weather warning due to windy conditions, ice ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Stormy seas (picture is illustrative).
Stormy seas (picture is illustrative). Source: Kalmer Saar/minupilt.err.ee
News

The state weather service (Riigi Ilmateenistus) has issued an amber (level 1) weather warning for Monday December 28.

The service says that southeasterly winds will reach gusts of 15 m/s inland, up to 20 m/s on the coasts and 22 m/s on the western islands.

At the same time, rising air temperatures will lead to a risk of slippery road conditions, compounded by snow in many parts of the country, and freezing rain in the southeast.

Level 1 weather warnings are described by the weather service as being: " … potentially dangerous. Be attentive if you intend to practice activities exposed to meteorological risks. Keep informed about the forecast of meteorological conditions."

-- 

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

Estonia and Brexit

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:56

Estonia to buy 50,000 additional doses of Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

14:19

Justice chancellor hits out on social media at sports facility closure

14:17

Weather service issues level 1 weather warning due to windy conditions, ice

13:12

Hunt plays pivotal role in Bengals win at Houston

12:45

Estonia 200 and EKRE gain most new members in 2020

12:32

Health Board: 416 new coronavirus cases diagnosed, 431 patients in hospital Updated

12:03

AK: 2021 Defense spending to reach record level

11:01

Writer's union reverses course and expels Peeter Helme

10:09

Coronavirus outbeaks reported in Lääne-Viru, Ida-Viru care homes

09:37

Children still need computers for distance learning

09:14

Foreign minister: Media bias and external pressure strengthening coalition

08:29

Over 200 health-care workers receive COVID-19 vaccination on first day

08:16

New Harju County coronavirus restrictions enter into force

27.12

Tallinn to fix up old Jewish cemetery

27.12

Gallery: Kohtla-Järve resident doctor first to receive COVID-19 vaccine Updated

27.12

Ossinovski: Center and Isamaa have barricaded themselves with EKRE

27.12

Outgoing year successful for oil shale industry

27.12

Day brings 370 new coronavirus cases Updated

27.12

Gallery: Coronavirus vaccine reaches Ida-Viru County

27.12

Valga and Valka get unique shared central square

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: