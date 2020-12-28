Weather service issues level 1 weather warning due to windy conditions, ice

The state weather service (Riigi Ilmateenistus) has issued an amber (level 1) weather warning for Monday December 28.

The service says that southeasterly winds will reach gusts of 15 m/s inland, up to 20 m/s on the coasts and 22 m/s on the western islands.

At the same time, rising air temperatures will lead to a risk of slippery road conditions, compounded by snow in many parts of the country, and freezing rain in the southeast.

Level 1 weather warnings are described by the weather service as being: " … potentially dangerous. Be attentive if you intend to practice activities exposed to meteorological risks. Keep informed about the forecast of meteorological conditions."

