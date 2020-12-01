news

November of 2020 the warmest in 60 years ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Fall sun in Kadriorg.
Fall sun in Kadriorg. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
November has come and gone with it being reasonably warm in Estonia all throughout the eleventh month of the year. Considering the monthly average temperature, November of 2020 was the warmest November since 1961.

The average air temperature in Estonia in November was 5.4C, the state weather service (Riigiilmateenistus) announced.

Unseasonably high air temperatures on November 3 brought along an all-time heat record for the month, the warmest recorded location during November was Sõrve, Saaremaa, where the maximum temperature was 14.3C.

The coldest temperature of November was recorded in Narva on November 14 with temperatures dropping to 4.7 below zero.

The average rainfall for November was 55mm, making up 87 percent of the long-term average norm of 63 mm. The maximum rainfall of a 24-hour day was recorded in Kuusiku, Rapla County, on November 22 - 17mm.

Estonia saw 33 hours of sun on average in the month of November, just over the multi-annual average norm of 32 hours.

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

