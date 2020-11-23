news

Tallinn's Old Town skating rink opens for 15th season ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Tallinn's Old Town ice skating rink opened on November 23.
Tallinn's Old Town ice skating rink opened on November 23. Source: Tallinn City Government.
On Monday morning, school children from Tallinn's City Center district were the first people to skate on the ice rink on Harju Street which opened for its 15th season.

The ice rink is open in any weather and every day from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m throughout the Christmas period. Skates can be rented from the kiosk next door.

Editor: Helen Wright

