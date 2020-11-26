Central Tallinn park pond feature finally gets a clean-up

news

Cleaning works at Snelli pond.
Cleaning works at Snelli pond. Source: Tallinn City Center government
On Wednesday, AS Terrat began preparations to clean up a pond, or rather channel, in Toompark in Tallinn, the city government's City Center district (Kesklinna valitsus) has announced. The water feature had required cleaning since before Estonia restored its independence, it is reported.

The Kesklinn district government submitted a public procurement earlier this year for a thorough cleaning of Snelli pond, a haven for ducks and other water birds, which has become clogged up with sediment, using a method which would involve draining the water. Eventually, the procurement had to be announced a failure as the prices offered were too high.

Another procurement conducted in fall did not set pumping out the pond empty as a condition and AS Terrat's offer of €182,460 was accepted for the procurement. The next two nearest offers were for remarkably higher prices, the district government said.

Monika Haukanõmm (Center), Kesklinn district elder, said that the pond has awaited cleaning work for some 30 years. "First, the company will establish sediment plots around the pond, where the sludge can be located for draining. At the same time, the surrounding trees must be protected, which was carried out today (Wednesday - ed.). We do not envision an extensive closure of the park and roads, but if necessary, we will certainly let all concerned know," Haukanõmm said.

The pond will be cleaned in accordance with the preliminary project details and while following environmental and heritage protection requirements. After cleaning the pond itself, AS Terrat must also tidy up the surrounding areas Snelli in the spring time.

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

