Tallinn to host over 300 light installations to illuminate festive season

More than 300 light installations will be installed across Tallinn this winter to light up the festive season. There will also be a "mini-festival" on the first weekend of December.

"This year, everything will be different, including Christmas. This year Christmas will be brighter and full of light." said the mayor of Tallinn Mihhail Kõlvart (Center). "We hope that the light installations will bring brightness and warmth to the city, and bring joy to people's hearts despite the darkness outside. This way, even in the harsh corona times, we will be able to create the special feelings that Christmas brings to our souls, and although traditional events cannot be organized this winter, we still hope that everyone will find their Christmas spirit, does not matter whether it's big or small."

There will be 100 new installations in addition to the usual lit-up trees, fountains and sculptures. Kõlvart is encouraging people to walk around the city and to see the lights.

He said one of the most spectacular and unique installations will be installed on Freedom Square. "It is a novel and magnificent fountain of lights which will get bigger and more spectacular with every Advent and reaches its full glory in time for the Christmas holidays," Kõlvart said.

During December 4-6, there will be a mini-festival "Little Light" on Towers Square (Tornide väljak) in the Old Town, where Estonian light artists will showcase their work.

Manager of Kadriorg's Park Ain Järve said: "The Towers Square will become a park which changes over time, where new installations will also be added throughout December."

A spruce forest will also grow next to the National Opera and there will be lights at Toompark next to Snelli pond.

In the Old Town, Vene and Viru streets will have new designs following the lines of rounded windows, doors and vaults. The streets will also be decorated with small spruce trees, already a tradition, creating a festive atmosphere throughout the Old Town.

Outside of the Old Town, Light ships will be installed on Pirita bridge, the pillars at the base of the Laagna tee bridges will be wrapped with lights and there will also be Christmas decorations along the beach promenade of Stroomi and Õismäe pond.

New decorations will also embellish the street lights on Tartu maantee, Pärnu maantee, Paldiski maantee and Mustamäe tee.

