Tallinn's Christmas market opens on Friday

Tallinn's traditional Christmas market in January 2020.
Tallinn's traditional Christmas market in January 2020. Source: Minupilt.err.ee/Simo Sepp
On Friday (November 27) Tallinn's Old Town Christmas market will open and the lights of the Christmas tree will be switched on. The market is smaller this year due to coronavirus.

There will be nine stalls - instead of the usual 30 - selling sweets, handicrafts and Christmas goods and two carousels on Town Hall Square this winter. The lights will be turned on at 5 p.m and the market will be open until December 27.

There will also be more decorations and Christmas activities around the Old Town and other districts of the city.

The City Center Council originally said the market would not take place this year, but later said a smaller version would open instead.

Tartu's Christmas Village of Light opens on Sunday.

Editor: Helen Wright

