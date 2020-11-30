RMK's Christmas tree service to open on Tuesday

The State Forest Management Centre (RMK) is once again offering people the opportunity to select and take home a suitable tree from the state forest before Christmas.

According to data from RMK, Estonians harvested 9,727 spruce trees from state forests in the lead-up to Christmas. The most busy times to bring home your own Christmas tree are right before the holidays, which also ended up on the weekend last year.

The most popular trees were 1-2m spruce trees, making up more than half of all purchased trees last year.

Bringing home a tree is made avilable via the RMK mobile app, with the help of which it is easy to identify the location of the state forest, review instructions and pay for the tree. Specific instructions, a map of the state forest, and other important information can be found at the aforementioned address.

A Christmas tree can only be taken from a place where it does not stand a chance of growing to maturity – along the edge of roads and ditches, under overhead lines and the undergrowth of old forest. Spruce should definitely not be cut from a stand located in a reforestation area, where they have been planted by people, according to the RMK.

Before heading out to the forest, the RMK recommends people review the map of the state forest on the RMK homepage or the mobile app and make it clearn where the state forest is located. It is prohibited to remove trees from private land or protected areas. App users can be sure that they are in the state forest, where there are no nature conservation restrictions and where spruce can be cut.

You can pay for the spruce via internet transfer, mobile payment or bank transfer; the tree must be paid for prior to being cut. The price of the tree depends on its height – a spruce of up to one metre in height costs €3, a spruce of 1-2 metres in height costs €8 and a 2-3 metre spruce costs €13.

