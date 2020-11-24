Tallinn's Song Festival Grounds to become winter 'Dreamland'

More than 30 installations will light up Tallinn's Song Festival Grounds this winter as part of the "Dreamland" light festival (Valgusfestival Võlumaa) which opens on December 4.

The sculptures will be created from light and thousands of meters of silk and include Zodiac signs, animals, flowers and buildings. There is also a Christmas village and the opportunity to meet Santa.

The festival is open from Thursday to Sunday each week from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets can be bought online or at the gate. The festival ends in January.

