news

Tallinn's Song Festival Grounds to become winter 'Dreamland' ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Light sculptures at the
Open gallery
4 photos
News

More than 30 installations will light up Tallinn's Song Festival Grounds this winter as part of the "Dreamland" light festival (Valgusfestival Võlumaa) which opens on December 4.

The sculptures will be created from light and thousands of meters of silk and include Zodiac signs, animals, flowers and buildings. There is also a Christmas village and the opportunity to meet Santa.

The festival is open from Thursday to Sunday each week from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets can be bought online or at the gate. The festival ends in January.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

travel restrictions

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:44

Prime minister: Justice minister did not attack free press

13:21

Tallinn's Song Festival Grounds to become winter 'Dreamland'

12:44

Health Board: 204 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed, two deaths Updated

12:41

EDF considers expanding quarantine facilities as COVID-19 rates rise

12:11

Public administration minister: Good thing I am from far corner of Estonia

11:48

Healthcare waiting lists are shorter compared with last year

11:17

Jaak Aab to replace Mailis Reps as education minister

11:16

Diesel price rises above one euro per liter

10:44

Social minister: Number of hospitalized patients could exceed 200 this week

09:49

Education ministry: High schools in remote learning best option for society

09:25

Four years later, what the papers said on Ratas becoming prime minister

09:01

Prices of electricity packages vary from seller to seller

08:32

Easing of quarantine rules contributing to shorter COVID-19 hospital stays

23.11

Coronavirus round-up: November 16-22

23.11

Maintenance to cause possible disruptions of Smart-ID, Mobile-ID

23.11

Tallinn's Old Town skating rink opens for 15th season

23.11

EU Commission launches infringement procedure over media services directive

23.11

Coronavirus restrictions apply to cinemas, theaters from November 28

23.11

New restrictions: Government agrees obligatory mask rules, extends 2+2

23.11

Tallinn to host over 300 light installations to illuminate festive season

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: